Geelong captain Dangerfield cool with Scott's preseason approach

Open Extended Reactions

Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield has downplayed any concerns about coach Chris Scott remaining away from Cats training a month out from the AFL season.

Scott has barely been sighted at GMHBA Stadium over the pre-season, leaving the grind of summer training to experienced assistants such as Nathan Buckley, James Rahilly and James Kelly.

The dual premiership coach has been juggling State of Origin duties, getting ready to lead Victoria against Western Australia in Perth on February 14.

But Dangerfield insisted Geelong's preparation for 2026 had been "status quo" and they were determined to respond strongly from their grand final defeat to Brisbane last September.

The Cats will be out for redemption in 2026. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"As players we don't really need to see Chris pre-Christmas," Dangerfield said on Thursday at an AFL partnership announcement with Virgin Australia.

"The way the season is structured, once the season finishes for us (players), we go away.

"For the staff, particularly for list management, Chris and some of the coaches, their season doesn't finish until late-October, early-November.

"It's a really good thing for him, great thing for the club and our coaches to take over certain elements of our training."

Despite not being present at Geelong training, Scott has still been across the Cats' game plan and what the season will look like.

"He just doesn't need to be there for the daily grind that pre-season can provide sometimes," Dangerfield said.

"This is probably the way clubs will go into the future given the demands on coaches, but particularly the senior coach."

Last September, Scott came under scrutiny for an outburst at an AFL staff member following a media conference after Geelong's qualifying final win against the Lions.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

He also had to deal with the ongoing antics of mercurial midfielder Bailey Smith, who created unwanted headlines for verbally abusing a photographer and over his behaviour on social media.

Although small forward Tyson Stengle has returned to training following a leave of absence, Dangerfield has ruled his teammate out of playing early in the season.

Stengle had a fairytale first season at Geelong in 2022, named All-Australian and playing in a premiership, only a year after being sacked by Adelaide for a string of off-field incidents.

"We've got to be mindful of Tyson playing his best footy as quickly as possible, but at the most important part of the season," Dangerfield said.

"We're mindful of where he's at and the challenges he's had.

"We'll make a really considered approach to when he's available. We'll make sure that progression is slow, consistent and sustainable once he's back."

Dangerfield also said spoke about how Tanner Bruhn had reintegrated back into the group, after being in exile for the entire 2025 season.

Bruhn, who always maintained his innocence, was stood down by the AFL last year while he faced a serious criminal matter.

The midfielder's rape and intentional sexual touching charges were formally withdrawn at Geelong Magistrates Court in November.

"It's been fantastic, we're so thrilled as players to have him back, to see him smile," Dangerfield said.

"It's been a challenging 12 months for Tanner and the club, but I'm really proud with the way he has gone about it and how he's put it behind him."