'Could be a star': Touk impressed with new Sun Jamarra

Touk Miller has lauded Gold Coast recruit Jamarra Ugle-Hagan for his attitude, saying the AFL No.1 draft pick still has it in him to become "a star".

How the key forward goes at his new club will be one of the storylines of the season and Miller has no doubt there will be speed bumps.

Ugle-Hagan, the 2020 top draft pick, did not play a game last year for the Western Bulldogs because of off-field problems.

He then joined the Suns and Miller said on Thursday that they are rapt with Ugle-Hagan's pre-season.

"The first port of call was make sure he buys into what we're about as a footy club. He's done that -- head down, bum up," the Suns star told Triple M.

"He's done a really good job of trying to earn the trust of the group. He's been training insanely hard ... grinding, making sure he's doing everything right.

"He's also human, I'm sure there are going to be moments that are going to test us as a club ... (but) he could be a star."

Ugle-Hagan will also have to earn his place in a Suns attack that is loaded with talent.

"There's a bit going on up the front there," Miller said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

After losing their semifinal to premiers Brisbane, the Suns moved to beef up their list by recruiting Christian Petracca from Melbourne, as well as throwing Ugle-Hagan an AFL lifeline.

Miller said Petracca was relishing life on the Gold Coast and had fitted well into their potent midfield.

"There's not as much expectation on him to do above what he's required to do," Miller said

"Given the calibre of players we have, he's allowed to come in and do his thing - which he's very good at.

"He's slotted into that really well."

Petracca's ability to go forward should also help Miller, who also switches between half-forward and the midfield.

"I really relish it -- it's my weapons in footy," Miller said of the dual roles.

"Now we have Petracca in there, that allows me double down on my role even more.

"I'm really looking forward to it."

Coach Damien Hardwick loves a theme and Miller said it was simple for this season as they try to improve on last year's maiden finals appearance.

"We're going with 'grit' this year, whatever you want to make of that," Miller said.

"Be tougher and have more grit for the season."