AFL players' millionaires club more than doubles

The AFL's million dollar club more than doubled last year and the average player wage has cracked the $500,000 mark.

The release of the annual player payment figures comes after last week's public stoush between dual Brisbane premiership coach Chris Fagan and St Kilda.

Fagan questioned the big money that the Saints paid late last year to retain young gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and recruit Tom De Koning from Carlton.

He would prefer the game's best players get the big money.

St Kilda were prolific in the trade period and chief executive Carl Dilena hit back at Fagan's comments, as did Saints great Nick Riewoldt.

The new deals for Wanganeen-Milera and De Koning will feature in next year's figures.

But the player payment data released by the AFL on Monday highlights the ongoing trend.

There are now 22 players earning at least $1.2 million per year, up from 20 players in 2023.

Two of those earn at least $1.6 million, half the 2023 figure.

But the big increase is for players earning at least $1 million. After growing from 19 to 25 players between 2023-24, that group shot up to 58 last year.

The average gross earning for an AFL listed player hit $505,961, the first time it has reached the half million mark.

The total player payment per club was $17.8 million, up from $15.8 million.

Also on Monday, the AFL reported another profit boost, with its underlying operating surplus jumping to $67 million - an increase of $22.5 million.

Outgoing AFL chairman Richard Goyder hailed the league's numbers, saying the competition had "delivered one of our biggest years on record".

But there is growing disquiet about how the game is being run. There have been several changes to the AFL executive in the last few months, with former club bosses Greg Swann and Tom Harley recruited to fill key roles.

The total payments to AFL executives was $10.7 million, down by $100,000 and compared to $13.6 million in 2023. There were no details of individual salaries.

Craig Drummond is the AFL's preferred successor to Goyder, with that expected to be confirmed next month at the league annual general meeting.