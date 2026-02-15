Hold your horses: AFL's Origin revival was real, but its long-term future is not

Open Extended Reactions

PERTH, Australia -- Entering Saturday night, the question wasn't whether AFL Origin would be an entertaining spectacle. It was whether it would end up being what the sport truly needed. To the surprise of many -- including myself -- the answer quickly became clear.

It worked.

A game that felt set up like a one-off experiment ended up feeling anything but as fans at a packed Optus Stadium were treated to something they've been missing for almost three decades without even realising it.

But as tempting as it is to suggest Origin is back, Western Australia's clash against Victoria only raised another question: Is the Origin revival real and sustainable, or a perfect storm of novelty, curiosity, location, and timing?

From the moment you landed in Perth, it was obvious the intention was for this not to be treated like a 'kick and giggle'. Airport billboards welcomed all visitors, Origin branding was everywhere across the city, and there were even promos inside ride-share apps. The Western Australia government, WA Tourism, and the AFL leaned fully into it, and it paid off.

Outside Optus Stadium, crowds packed the precinct to enjoy the activations. Sandgroper guernseys and polos were everywhere. There was a feeling it wasn't just people turning up because footy was back, it felt like this was genuine state pride. The 'Big V' jumpers were there too, though vastly outnumbered.

A whopping 58,141 spectators filled Optus Stadium on Saturday night. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I'm really excited to be honest, I watched several of these state games back in the day, in the '90s, so to be here now, and bringing my son along who hasn't grown up with it, is great to be able to do," one long-time West Coast member proudly wearing his Sandgroper merch told ESPN prior to the match.

"I think it does mean something for sure. Most people I speak to are quite pumped for it as well and there aren't too many giving us a chance but that's why we love it, getting the opportunity to sort of shut them up and prove that WA footy has what it takes. Some people might not care but some do as well."

Inside the ground, it felt like finals. Cheers roared for West Coast and Fremantle players during the big-screen introductions, as expected, but visiting stars like Patrick Cripps and Kysaiah Pickett received enormous reactions too. And the boos? They were loud, consistent, and it gave us a sense of tribalism, though they were mysteriously reserved for Victorian stars Bailey Smith and Nick Daicos.

You could feel the crowd cared deeply. And that changed everything. But just as importantly, so did the players.

For weeks there was debate in footy circles centred around whether this game would be a bruise-free hit-out designed to blow out the cobwebs. A bit of a cash-grab. Instead, the players went all in. There were heated scuffles early, plenty of pushing and shoving, and genuine passion displayed, with Zak Butters -- last season's most fined player -- often at the centre of spot fires. Club allegiances were clearly put aside. This game meant something.

Both best-on-ground medallists, Giants duo Lachie Ash and Jesse Hogan, mentioned post-match about how seriously the game was taken, while coaches Dean Cox and Chris Scott praised the concept's return and insisted it deserves a future.

"If you go back to last October when I was first approached about the role, my first question was 'well how serious is it and if it's not serious, I don't want any part of it'," Geelong's two-time premiership coach said. "The unknown was how well the players were going to support it, and to a man they were amazing.

"It was genuinely intense, I was concerned with the way the game was going. For big parts we had control and I don't care if it's a home-and-away game, final, or State of Origin, it's frustrating when you think you've had the run of the game and then it looks like you're a chance to lose.

"I was coaching as hard as I would for Geelong and I think the players were playing as hard as they would for their respective clubs as well."

That buy-in matters more than anything else. State of Origin has always lived or died on whether players and coaches care, and on the evidence of this weekend, they absolutely do.

The football itself helped make that argument. The game was fast, skillful, and intense, with slick ball movement, hard tackling and constant momentum swings. Victoria repeatedly built near-five-goal leads only for Western Australia to always surge back, the home team lifted by a crowd that seemed desperate to prove their state could not only match, but beat the traditional powerhouse in navy blue.

Every WA goal felt like a massive moment, and every Victorian response felt like the perfect silencing act in hostile territory. It genuinely felt like a real away team playing in front of nearly 60,000 hardcore parochial fans.

By the final quarter of a rapid-paced, highly-intense game, fatigue had set in and players were visibly exhausted, yet the endeavour never disappeared. Late Victorian goals -- including one to local favourite Caleb Serong after Hogan almost single-handedly dragged WA back into the game -- silenced the crowd and carried a purity rarely seen outside finals football. It was a reminder of what representative sport can feel like when state pride is on the line.

Jesse Hogan kicked a game-high five goals. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Of course, the biggest concern many had was injuries. Jacob Weitering was stretchered off after a heavy first-quarter collision, while Sam Taylor, Mitch Georgiades, and Callum Ah Chee suffered hamstring issues, alongside a finger injury to Matt Rowell. The soft-tissue injuries you can expect to dominate discussion, and that's understandable, because they're the exact scenario many critics feared in a representative match held with the season proper on our doorstep.

But let's live in reality, injuries are not unique to Origin. Tom Green suffered a suspected ACL at training during the week, a reminder that risk exists everywhere in elite sport. The logic of injury alone ending Origin falls apart quickly.

And now, the success of Origin in 2026 means injuries alone won't be enough to stop it in the near future.

Yes, some will also still call it a money-grabbing exhibition. But footy is also a business whether you like it or not. The AFL's job is to grow the game, create events, generate more investment. If the league makes money and fans show up in huge numbers, and players and coaches fully buy in, then it's hard to argue the night was anything but a huge win.

The bigger question now isn't whether Origin works in the AFL. Saturday night proved it can. And this was no NBA All-Star-style exhibition. It worked because the players treated it seriously.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The challenge is what comes next, because fully recapturing what it once was remains a big uncertainty. But after nearly 30 years away, at least the AFL has something to build on again.

Would this atmosphere translate outside of Western Australia? What if Victoria wasn't involved? Would novelty fade if it became annual? Should it expand into a round-robin carnival involving South Australia and the Allies, as some players have already suggested? And should WA, having delivered on its expectations this time, remain the new spiritual home of state vs. state bouts?

Those are questions for the AFL to answer.

But the reality is, we're going to need more than a one-year sample size. We don't know if the novelty will fade, or if people will care the same in three years' time. All we have right now is a sign of life, so before you declare Origin's full return, just pause, take a breath, and remember that it isn't officially 'back' until it proves it can last.

That's why what comes next is critical. And that's something for the AFL to not only figure out, but get right.