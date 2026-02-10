Surgery setback for Dees star Viney forces new-look midfield

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne are set to lose vice-captain Jack Viney for nearly half of the AFL season in another midfield setback to first-year coach Steven King.

Viney is reported to undergo achilles surgery on Tuesday and is not expected to feature in the first three months of the campaign.

Viney had been managing achilles soreness since December, but the Demons were optimistic in January the 31-year-old would prove fit in time for their round-one clash against St Kilda.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The club have been contacted for comment, with the tough midfielder also picking up a back injury in his attempts to return to full training.

King's recruitment of former Saints skipper Jack Steele has proved worthwhile, with Viney's injury leaving Dees captain Max Gawn as the sole regular in the engine room.

Young guns Caleb Windsor, Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay will also have an opportunity to push their case, following the departures of fellow All-Australians and 2021 premiership players Christian Petracca (Gold Coast) and Clayton Oliver (GWS).

Melbourne are at least hopeful fellow midfielder Jai Culley will be fit for round one after undergoing surgery for an arm fracture he sustained during training.

King will have an opportunity to trial his midfield when the Demons play North Melbourne in their first pre-season match simulation on February 20.