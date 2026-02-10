Midfield star Serong inks long-term Dockers deal

Open Extended Reactions

Fremantle gun Caleb Serong has refused to entertain Victorian rivals, signing a bumper seven-year deal to become the equal longest-contracted player in the AFL.

The Dockers on Tuesday locked in the three-time All-Australian midfielder until 2034.

The 25-year-old, originally from Victoria, was due to enter free agency at the end of 2027.

But he'll instead join Melbourne livewire Kysaiah Pickett as the only players to be signed until 2034.

Serong said signing the long-term deal was an easy decision.

Caleb Serong in action for the Dockers. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

"It's really exciting. It means a lot to me and my family. This club means a lot to me," he said.

"It's a great feeling to be able to commit long-term and to know what our future looks like as a family, where we're going to be for the next nine years now, which is really exciting and something that didn't require too much thought."

Serong said he was looking forward to a long future with teammates such as Andrew Brayshaw, Patrick Voss, Brennan Cox, Josh Treacy and Sean Darcy.

"One of the parts that gets me going in the morning is the passion and the excitement those guys - and such a big group of our cohort - have for this footy club," he said.

"You don't commit that long to a footy club if you don't have an emotional and a really strong investment with that.

"I feel that emotional, strong love for this footy club, and I know a lot of those guys do too."

David Walls, Fremantle's head of player personnel, said the club was delighted to see the fierce competitor sign on.

"The individual accolades he has, alongside the leadership qualities he consistently demonstrates year on year, are pretty incredible given he's still just 25,'' Walls said.

"It's great to see him locked away as a Fremantle player and a member of the Freo family for life, essentially.''

Serong's refusal to test the market comes as another strong vote of confidence in Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir.

Midfield bull Serong boasted an "elite'' average of 27.4 disposals and 8.2 clearances across 24 games last season, and shapes as a key cog for Fremantle's push for an inaugural premiership.

Reigning club best-and-fairest Serong follows Dockers co-vice-captain and midfielder Brayshaw (2031), Hayden Young (2033), Luke Jackson (2029) and Murphy Reid (2029) among the mainstays to have re-signed.

The Dockers will next turn their focus on landing captain Alex Pearce's signature.

Set to go off-contract next season, the Tasmanian is likely to attract overtures from the Devils - who will enter the competition in 2028, when the key defender is 32.

Longmuir has guided the Dockers to two finals appearances since taking the helm in 2020, with the club suffering a one-point elimination final loss to Gold Coast in September.

Serong will represent Victoria in the State of Origin clash against WA on February 14, before Fremantle's round-one away match against last year's runners-up Geelong.