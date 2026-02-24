The 50 best AFL players heading into season 2026:

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 AFL season gets underway next week. That means it's time for ESPN's annual countdown of the 50 best players in the sport.

For this exercise, I'm looking at the best players heading into season 2026. Not the most valuable. Not the most exciting. Not the most eye-catching. Not those with the most potential. But the BEST. Right at this moment.

Imagine every player in the competition is lined up in the schoolyard and you can take your pick of the crop. Then the second selection, and third, and so on. Except you aren't picking a team, you simply want the best player available at every point, and you want them for this year.

Of course, a player's body of work impacts their ranking, but this is not a legacy piece. Instead, I've used the last two seasons as a gauge of where a particular player is at in their career.

There are over 800 listed AFL players. These are the 50 best, in order.

Jake Michaels has released his 50 best AFL players for 2026. ESPN/Getty Images

50. Jack Gunston

Position: Key forward

2025 rank: Unranked

The fact Gunston is on this list ahead of season 2026, and doesn't look a tad out of place, is a testament to his late career resurgence. The Hawks veteran and three-time premiership player looked to be close to finished at the end of 2023, only to then produce the best season of his career last year. Gunston finished third in the Coleman Medal, booted 73 goals from 23 games, and was named an All-Australian for the second time. A professional goalkicker who has mastered the art of the set shot; Gunston at age 34 is far from done.

The key stat: Gunston ranked No. 1 in the competition last season for scoreboard impact per game and second for goals per game and lead marks.

49. Tom Stewart

Position: General defender

2025 rank: 27 (-22)

Stewart has long been viewed as in a league of his own when it comes to the competition's best mid-sized defenders. He reads the play like few others, frequently snuffing out opposition attacks with his intercept marking. In recent years, he's also shown he can be deployed in the midfield, if and when required. Stewart is a five-time All-Australian and two-time Cats best and fairest winner. Who knows how things may have panned out had he played on Grand Final day last year...

The key stat: Since 2021, Stewart ranks sixth in the AFL for intercept possessions won per game and No. 1 for points generated from intercept possessions per game.

48. Dayne Zorko

Position: General defender

2025 rank: 43 (-5)

Whether he's playing as a forward, midfielder, or defender, Zorko just knows how to impact a game of football. The Lions veteran hasn't shown any sign of slowing down, continuing to be a valuable asset for the back-to-back reigning premier. These days, Zorko is used off half back, setting up attacking thrusts with his pinpoint kicking. No player in the competition has tallied more kicks or metres gained than Zorko over the last two years. In that time, he has also averaged 16 uncontested possessions, seven marks, and six rebound 50s per game.

The key stat: Across the past two seasons, Zorko ranks No. 1 in the AFL for total kicks, total effective kicks, metres gained, uncontested marks and uncontested possessions.

47. Jamie Elliott

Position: General forward

2025 rank: Unranked

It remains baffling that Elliott wasn't named All-Australian last year after booting 60 goals (52 in the home and away season) as a medium-sized forward. The Magpie veteran has been a rich source of goals throughout his career, but his 2025 campaign was easily his most productive. Elliott is a reliable set shot for goal, crafty at ground level, and possesses an incredibly strong mark for his size. With Brody Mihocek now at the Demons, there will be no shortage of forward line opportunity for Elliott in 2026.

The key stat: Since 2021, the Magpies have scored 50.3% of the time Elliott has been targeted inside 50. That's the second-best conversion percentage of the top 50 inside 50 targets in this time.

Jamie Elliott celebrates a preliminary final goal against the Lions. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

46. Jai Newcombe

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: Unranked

How Newcombe went undrafted for two years is one of the great modern day football mysteries. Since being selected by the Hawks in the 2021 mid-season draft, Newcombe has ascended to become the club's best midfielder. Over the last three seasons, he's averaged 24 disposals, 11 contested possessions, and six clearances per game, and has polled a staggering 59 Brownlow Medal votes. With Hawthorn's midfield looking incredibly depleted, so much will be expected and required of Newcombe this year.

The key stat: Newcombe was one of only six players to average at least 24 disposals (24.2), 10 contested possessions (11.4), six score involvements (6.3), five clearances (5.9) and 4.5 tackles per game (4.5) in 2025.

45. Patrick Dangerfield

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: 37 (-8)

For three years, Dangerfield has been arguably the most difficult player in the league to rank. This year was no different. Despite being 35 years of age, the Cats star remains one of the most damaging and impactful players in the sport. On any given day he can look like a top 10 player that's capable of match-winning performances, but it's the consistency to produce at such a level which will inevitably prove challenging. But as long as he's on an AFL list, it feels crazy for him not to be considered, at the very least, a top 50 player.

The key stat: Dangerfield is one of only two players (alongside Gary Ablett) to have career averages of at least 20 disposals, 10 contested possessions, one goal, and one score assist per game.

44. Ben King

Position: Key forward

2025 rank: Unranked

King is an old school full forward. He rarely leaves Gold Coast's attacking 50m arc, doesn't rack up an enormous amount of possession, but consistently finds a way to hit the scoreboard by making the most of his chances with his reliable set shot action. The Suns spearhead backed up his 55-goal 2024 season with 71 majors last year, finishing only behind runaway leader Jeremy Cameron for most goals. There are many who are still unsure how he wasn't named an All-Australian.

The key stat: King has averaged the fifth-most goals of any player across the competition since 2021.

43. Shai Bolton

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: 25 (-18)

When it comes to raw talent and ability, few players rival Bolton. During his time in the league he's proven to be the ultimate match-winner, someone that can be electrifying through the midfield and equally damaging when deployed inside forward 50. But what's let him down at times, and led to a fall in the rankings, has been a lack of consistency and decision making. Having said that, any list of the 50 best players in the AFL that doesn't feature Bolton really can't be taken seriously.

The key stat: Across the past four seasons, Bolton has been involved in 29.6% of his side's scoring chains. That's the eighth-highest percentage of score involvement among players.

Shai Bolton poses at an AFL State of Origin media opportunity. Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

42. Luke Davies-Uniacke

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 26 (-16)

Like several other players ranked in the 40-50 range on this list, last year wasn't the most prolific season for Davies-Uniacke. The hard-nosed Kangaroo suffered a slight dip in production, and takes a tumble here, but he remains an absolute midfield beast. Davies-Uniacke has that quick exit step from the contest as well as the smooth moves on the outside. At 26 years of age, and perhaps now playing in a far more competitive team, don't be surprised to see his game reach a new level in 2026.

The key stat: Davies-Uniacke averaged the 13th-most AFL Player Rating points of any midfielder across the past three seasons.

41. James Sicily

Position: Key defender

2025 rank: 15 (-26)

Sicily was one of the tougher players to rank this year. The Hawthorn skipper had an ordinary 2025 campaign and could very easily have fallen off the top 50 list completely. However, his track record as one of the premier key defenders in the competition has to be taken into consideration. Sicily can nullify both talls and smalls, excel as the spare man behind the ball, and sets up play with his high footy IQ and sharp kicking skills. I'm expecting a big bounce back year from him in 2026.

The key stat: Across the past three seasons, Sicily has been able to generate 5.9 points per game from his intercept possessions. That ranks him No. 1 in the competition for this period.

40. Will Ashcroft

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: Unranked

When you're the youngest ever two-time Norm Smith Medal winner, there's a case to be made that you deserve a higher place on the list of the best players in the league, but No. 40 feels fair for the 21-year-old rising star. Ashcroft entered the competition with enormous hype and has delivered in spades, taking a lead role in a star-studded midfield and proving he's already an all-time great big game player. All signs suggest Ashcroft is on his way to being a long-term top 15 player in this league.

The key stat: Ashcroft finished the 2025 season ranked second across the competition for effective handballs, third for disposals, fourth for uncontested possessions, and fifth for total score assists.

39. Tom Liberatore

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 33 (-6)

There's not a single fanbase in the competition that wouldn't love to have Liberatore on their team. Even at age 33, he remains one of the absolute elite inside midfielders of the competition. For five consecutive seasons, Liberatore has averaged at least six clearances and 12 contested possessions per game, something no other player in the game can boast. Liberatore also ranks 'elite' with Champion Data for hard-ball gets, ground ball gets, pressure acts, and tackles.

The key stat: No player has averaged more clearances per game than Liberatore since the start of 2021. He also ranks second in the competition in this time for centre bounce clearances and pressure acts, as well as fifth for contested possessions per game.

Tom Liberatore is chaired off after his 250th game. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

38. Connor Rozee

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: 20 (-18)

There's plenty to admire about the Rozee game, but there's also no denying his struggles with form and injury since taking hold of the Port Adelaide captaincy. Last year, Rozee was thrown behind the ball and quickly rediscovered form. Is it his best position? Maybe. But we know he has the versatility to play as a forward or in the midfield. Rozee has quick feet, great hand and foot skills, and a freakish knack for knowing where the goals are, a trait that makes him stand out from many of his contemporaries.

The key stat: Across the past four seasons, Rozee ranks top two at Port Adelaide for disposals, effective disposals, handball-receives, inside 50s, kicks, metres gained, effective metres gained, uncontested marks, pressure acts, tackles, uncontested possessions, and AFL Player Rating points.

37. Josh Dunkley

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: Unranked

He's long been one of the more underappreciated and uncelebrated players in the league, but Dunkley is finally receiving his overdue flowers. The selfless 29-year-old has been an integral part of Brisbane's dynastic run, often going head-to-head with the opposition's best midfielder, and more often than not, significantly restricting their influence. Last year, Dunkley was also one of the best tacklers in the league, averaging eight per game to go along with 25 disposals.

The key stat: Dunkley is one of only five players to average at least 20 disposals (24.9), 10 contested possessions (11.3), six tackles (6.8) and five score involvements per game (5.7) across the past four seasons.

36. Luke Jackson

Position: Ruck

2025 rank: Unranked

Few would argue Gawn isn't the best ruck in the game, but the player most likely to usurp him for the crown is former Demons teammate Jackson. The Fremantle big man is far from a traditional lumbering ruck. Sure, he's got the size and tap ruck work, but he also covers the ground with ease and possesses serious skill and poise with ball in hand. Jackson also knows how to hit the scoreboard, having booted 63 goals since crossing to the west ahead of the 2023 season.

The key stat: Jackson finished 11th on the 100X Player Rating system last year. When he played in the ruck, he was +6.13 on the 100X. That ranked him No. 1 of all players in the position.

35. Bailey Smith

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: Unranked

After missing the entire 2024 season with a ruptured ACL, Smith came storming back in a big way last year at his new club. Smith was one of the best ball winners and territory gainers in the competition last year, averaging 31 disposals, 19 uncontested possessions, and over six inside 50s per outing. So impressive was Smith's season that he was widely viewed as a legitimate Brownlow Medal chance heading into the count. All signs indicate a similarly productive season is on the cards for Smith.

The key stat: Last year, Smith joined Gary Ablett (2012) as the only player to average at least 30 disposals (31.3), 500 metres gained (631), seven score involvements (7.0) and five tackles (5.0) per game across a season.

Bailey Smith in action during the 2025 AFL Grand Final. Cameron Spencer/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

34. Finn Callaghan

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: Unranked

With Giants star Tom Green set to miss the entire 2026 season with a ruptured ACL, the lead midfield role at the Giants will fall on Callaghan. And don't for a second believe he isn't capable of delivering. Callaghan took a major jump last year alongside Green, averaging 28 disposals, 20 uncontested possessions, five clearances, and five tackles per game in what was just his fourth season in the league. The 22-year-old has long been pegged as a future AFL superstar. Don't be shocked if we're calling him that by the end of the year.

The key stat: The Giants scored from 38.5% of Callaghan's clearances last season - the fourth-highest percentage of the 47 players to finish the year with at least 100 clearances.

33. Andrew Brayshaw

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 44 (+11)

Brayshaw has been a picture of consistency from basically the moment he entered the league. The Fremantle midfielder does the same thing every week, amassing an enormous amount of ball while also putting in selfless defensive work. Did you know he rates elite for tackles and pressure applied? In three of the last four seasons, Brayshaw has tallied at least 22 Brownlow Medal votes, all while forming a dynamic midfield partnership with inside bull Caleb Serong.

The key stat: Across the past three seasons, Brayshaw has been one of the most balanced midfielders offensively and defensively, ranking in the top 10 of the competition for effective handballs, handball receives, pressure acts, disposals, uncontested possessions, smothers and assisted metres gained.

32. Max Holmes

Position: General defender

2025 rank: 45 (+13)

He possesses one of the most unique skillsets in the competition and, at age 23, he's only really beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. Holmes is a speedster, someone who can break lines and offer a real point of difference off half back and through the midfield. Last year, Holmes took his game to another level, helping the Cats back to the Grand Final for the second time in four years. Holmes might also have been the stiffest omission from the 2025 All-Australian team ... and that's saying something!

The key stat: Holmes has averaged 590 metres gained per game across the past two seasons to rank No. 1 in the category among players who have played at least 25 games in this time.

31. Jacob Weitering

Position: Key defender

2025 rank: 24 (-7)

Defenders don't come much more reliable and dependable than Weitering. Carlton's star full back, and the No. 1 draft pick from 2015, rarely gets beaten and routinely bails his team out on the last line of defence with perfectly-timed spoils and his crafty intercept marking. Ask any Blues fan and they'll tell you it's Weitering who is the club's most important player, a glowing endorsement considering the superstars it possesses on every line.

The key stat: Weitering has been beaten in just 24 of the 210 defensive one-on-ones he has been involved in across the past three seasons. That loss rate of just 11% is the second-best of the top-75 players for one-on-ones defended.

Jacob Weitering celebrates with fans after Carlton's Round 14 win over West Coast. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

30. Ed Richards

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: Unranked

Champion Data will tell you Richards isn't just a top 50 player in the competition, but someone who has genuine top 10 claims. The versatile, hard-working Bulldog cut his teeth at halfback, but has flourished with greater responsibility in the midfield in recent seasons. Last year, he played every game and averaged 26 disposals, six clearances, six inside 50s, and almost a goal per game, a season of consistency and excellence that earned him a much deserved All-Australian blazer.

The key stat: Richards finished season 2025 with more AFL Player Rating points than any other player and ranked second in the competition for inside 50s and score involvements per game.

29. Jason Horne-Francis

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: 19 (-10)

Powerful. Destructive. Soon to be Port Adelaide's best player? Horne-Francis continues to show exactly why North Melbourne was so disappointed to lose him, with his bullocking, aggressive, and at times brilliant play cementing him as a top line attacking option. Granted, he can be a little hot or cold -- which is to expected as a 22-year-old -- but there's no denying he's the ultimate match-winner when he's firing on all cylinders. If he can stay healthy, don't be stunned if he's an outside contender on Brownlow Medal night.

The key stat: Horne-Francis has found a mark with 31% of his kicks into the forward 50 across the past two seasons - ranking fourth in the competition.

28. Riley Thilthorpe

Position: Key forward

2025 rank: Unranked

Nobody was really surprised to see Thilthorpe announce himself as a premier key forward last year, particularly through the early part of the season. The towering Crow looked unstoppable at times, booting 55 goals during the home and away campaign to finish sixth in the Coleman Medal standings. And that number could easily have been greater if he wasn't called upon to relieve Reilly O'Brien in the ruck. Thilthorpe is an elite contested mark, a reliable shot for goal, and is still just 23 years of age! He has all of the tools and potential to become a consistent top 10 player.

The key stat: Thilthorpe averaged the second-most AFL Player Rating points of any key forward last season, while also taking the second-most contested marks in the forward 50 of any player.

27. Kysaiah Pickett

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: Unranked

Midfield opportunity was offered to Pickett last season and the 24-year-old grasped it with both hands, averaging a touch under 20 disposals per game as well as career-highs in contested possessions, uncontested possessions, clearances, metres gained, and inside 50s. But the most impressive aspect of Pickett's season was that he was able to maintain his prolific scoreboard impact. He averaged two goals per game to finish the year with 40 majors and earn an All-Australian blazer.

The key stat: In 2025, Pickett became the ninth player, and the first since Michael Walters in 2019, to finish a season with at least 350 disposals, 70 Tackles, 60 Clearances and 40 goals.

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal with Max Gawn. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

26. Zach Merrett

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 17 (-9)

He's been a consistent top 20 player on these lists throughout his career, but Merrett slides a touch ahead of this season after a somewhat disappointing back end to last year. Merrett's production dipped, he then requested a trade out of Essendon, which ultimately failed to come to fruition. He has since relinquished the captaincy and we're unsure how things will pan out in 2026. But even taking all of that into consideration, Merrett remains one of the best midfielders in the game. Perhaps he'll show the Hawks why they should have paid overs.

The key stat: Merrett has been the only player-- past or present -- to average at least 20 disposals (28.8), 15 uncontested possessions (19.3), five tackles (5.1) and 400 metres gained (437) across the past 10 years.

25. Max Gawn

Position: Ruck

2025 rank: 21 (-4)

For just about the 10th year in succession, Gawn enters an AFL season as the competition's premier ruck. But even at age 34, he doesn't appear to be slowing down. Last year was one of Gawn's best campaigns, one where the Demons skipper averaged a career-high 20 disposals, 13 contested possessions, and five clearances per game, all while continuing to dominate at the ruck contests. Gawn is also arguably the league's best option at rolling behind the ball and impacting with his intercept marking.

The key stat: Gawn has been Melbourne's No. 1-rated player in four of the past eight seasons and has been in the club's top three in each of the other four years.

24. Chad Warner

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: 13 (-11)

Last season wasn't quite as productive as the year before for Warner, but the dynamic Swan still polled 21 Brownlow Medal votes and remains one of the most explosive and electrifying players in the competition. Warner is at his best when he's playing in straight lines, looking to take territory and searching for those game-breaking plays. He's a line-breaker and goal-kicker and one of the most unique players in the modern game. Still just 24 years of age, Warner isn't yet close to being a finished AFL product.

The key stat: Warner has kicked the third most goals (70) of the top-50 ball winners across the past three season, with only Isaac Heeney (101) and Marcus Bontempelli (72) ahead of him.

23. Errol Gulden

Position: Wing

2025 rank: 20 (-3)

After missing much of the 2025 season through injury, it's easy to forget about Gulden. But it was no coincidence the Swans looked a far more dangerous and capable side when he returned to the team. Gulden has legitimate claims to being the best kick in the competition. He hits targets for fun when going inside attacking 50 and rarely turns the ball over. Gulden can also win his own ball and hit the scoreboard, making him one of the most dangerous players in the game. Don't be surprised if he features in the top 10 of this list next year.

The key stat: Across the past four seasons, Gulden has averaged six AFL Rating Points per game purely from his ball use. That ranks No. 1 among wingmen.

Errol Gulden celebrates with fans after a win. Mark Evans/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

22. Izak Rankine

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: 23 (+1)

Rankine's 2025 season will be remembered for how it ended in controversy, but prior to his indiscretion he was tracking towards a potential All-Australian blazer. The dynamic Crow was given more opportunity in the midfield and didn't let Matthew Nicks down, enjoying career-highs in disposals, contested possessions, clearances, and metres gained, while also managing to boot 31 goals from his 22 games. Rankine is a dangerous player who can beat opponents with both speed and skill. After missing last year's finals series, expect him to be raring to go from Round 1.

The key stat: Along with Isaac Heeney, Rankine is the only other player to average at least 18 disposals (19.5), four clearances (4.1), 1.5 goals (1.6) and one score assist per game (1.3) across the past two seasons.

21. Hugh McCluggage

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 39 (+18)

There weren't many players in the competition who took greater leaps than McCluggage last year. The consistent Lions midfielder was rewarded with a much deserved maiden All-Australian blazer after a career-best campaign averaging 27 disposals, six clearances, six inside 50s, and five tackles per game. McCluggage is an elite inside-outside midfielder, able to do damage both in tight and in space, and rarely wastes a touch. The 27-year-old has been a core reason behind Brisbane's recent success.

The key stat: Across the past four seasons, McCluggage has had the third-most kicks into the forward 50 of any player in the competition and 27% of these have been marked by a teammate - the eighth-highest percentage of top-100 players for kicks into the forward 50.

20. Harris Andrews

Position: Key defender

2025 rank: 18 (-2)

Andrews remains the key pillar of Brisbane's defensive unit, as well as one of the league's premier shutdown players. The Lions skipper and three-time All-Australian doesn't just neutralize contests, he wins them, ranking No. 1 in the competition over the last five years for both spoils and intercept marks. The back-to-back premier boasts stars on every line, but there may not be anyone more crucial to this club's recent run of dominance than Andrews.

The key stat: Andrews gained 4.5 AFL Player Rating points per game from defensive actions across the past four seasons, which ranks second in the competition in that time.

19. Toby Greene

Position: General forward

2025 rank: 14 (-5)

The small-to-medium forward role is arguably the most difficult to find consistency in and yet Greene continues to produce year after year. The Giants captain has booted at least 37 goals in each of the past five seasons, including his otherworldly 2023 campaign, where he notched 66 majors. Greene is also an elite ball winner for his position, averaging 16 disposals per game over the last three years. Once again, Greene heads into season 2026 as the No. 1 general forward in the sport.

The key stat: Greene has averaged 7.4 score involvements per game across the past five seasons - the second-most of any forward in that time behind Jeremy Cameron.

Toby Greene in action against the Saints at Engie Stadium. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

18. Christian Petracca

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: 5 (-13)

The 2021 Norm Smith Medal winner was a major coup for the Suns this offseason, one that catapults Damien Hardwick's side into legitimate premiership contention. Petracca is the ultimate luxury on the football field. He can be deployed in the middle, where he can win 50-50 balls and use his strength and speed to burst away from stoppages, but he can also be thrown into attack and play as a fulltime general forward. It's a rare package that makes Petracca one of the most difficult match-ups in the competition.

The key stat: Petracca is one of only four players to have career averages above 22 disposals, 3.5 clearances, 1.0 score assists, and seven score involvements per game. The other three are Gary Ablett, Dane Swan, and Marcus Bontempelli.

17. Tom Green

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 16 (-1)

Sadly, we won't see Green in 2026 after the star Giant suffered a ruptured ACL during the pre-season, but he simply must be included in this list. Green is an absolute ball magnet, consistently racking up 30+ disposals as the focal point of GWS' midfield brigade. He also rates 'elite' with Champion Data for contested possessions, ground ball gets, and clearances. Expect Green to maintain his place in the top 20, despite missing the entire 2026 season.

The key stat: Green has tallied at least 30 disposals in 36 of his last 55 games.

16. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: Unranked

After signing the most lucrative deal in football history, all eyes will be on Saints star Wanganeen-Milera from Opening Round this year. The 23-year-old was sent into the midfield last season and dazzled with his speed, poise, and precise kicking skills. His match-winning 34-disposal, four-goal performance against the Demons may not have netted him the three Brownlow Medal votes, but it established Wanganeen-Milera as one of the most dynamic and exciting prospects in the game.

The key stat: Wanganeen-Milera ranked No. 1 for overall metres gained and fourth for effective metres gained per game last season.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was one of the stars of the 2025 season. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

15. Caleb Serong

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 11 (-4)

The engine room of the Dockers midfield and someone in the discussion for best contested player in the competition. Serong is already a three-time All-Australian and three-time club best and fairest winner and, at age 25, you feel he's still yet to reach his ceiling. Across the last three seasons, Serong has averaged 29 disposals, 14 contested possessions, eight clearances, and five tackles per game. Elite numbers and an ultra consistent performer. Serong only drops ahead of season 2026 as others rise.

The key stat: Serong ranks No. 1 in the competition across the past three seasons for clearances per game, equal-second for contested possessions per game and fourth for groundball gets per game.

14. Charlie Curnow

Position: Key forward

2025 rank: 7 (-7)

After back-to-back Coleman Medals in 2022 and 2023, it's been a somewhat lean run for Curnow. The 29-year-old has battled injury and form slumps, but now finds himself with a fresh beginning at the Swans. At his best, Curnow is a top five player in the game. He has the ability to take the spectacular pack mark as well as use his size and strength to out-mark his opponent in one-on-one situations. With ball in hand, he's lethal around goals, tallying 234 majors over the last four seasons.

The key stat: Since 2021, Curnow ranks second in the competition for total goals and overall scoreboard impact.

13. Jordan Dawson

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 30 (+17)

One of the few midfielders in the modern game that doesn't need a mountain of possession to leave his mark on a game of football. Dawson is an elite ball user and decision maker, someone who rarely turns the Sherrin over or puts his teammates under pressure. He excels at the stoppages, but does his best work when launching attacks into the forward 50m. Dawson is also one of the hardest-working midfielders in the game, averaging over seven tackles per outing last season, as he won a third consecutive Crows best and fairest.

The key stat: Dawson is the No.1-ranked midfielder for effective metres gained per game across the past four seasons.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal against the Hawks. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

12. Jesse Hogan

Position: Key forward

2025 rank: 12 (-)

If he didn't miss a hefty chunk of last season, Hogan could very easily have challenged Jeremy Cameron for his second consecutive Coleman Medal. Still, 46 goals from 16 games is a monumental return from the Giants' spearhead. Hogan has serious claims to being the best contested mark among forwards as well as the league's most accurate set shot for goal. Having only just turned 31 years of age, expect him to be right in the mix for the Coleman Medal once again in 2026.

The key stat: Since 2021, Hogan ranks No. 1 in the league for marks taken inside 50 per game and third for goals per game. He has also taken the second-most contested marks inside 50 of any player across the past five seasons.

11. Lachie Neale

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 4 (-7)

He may soon be turning 33, and in the midst of a family crisis, but Neale is still undoubtedly one of the bona fide stars of the competition. The last time we saw the two-time Brownlow Medal winner on the field was during last year's Grand Final, where he was subbed in at halftime and still had genuine Norm Smith Medal claims with 17 disposals, seven clearances, four inside 50s, and a crucial goal to lift the Lions to back-to-back flags. All reports out of Brisbane suggest Neale is looking in tip-top shape this preseason.

The key stat: Neale has polled the fifth-most Brownlow Medal votes of any player in league history.

10. Sam Darcy

Position: Key forward

2025 rank: Unranked

After penning my 50 best players heading into season 2025, I was asked on the ESPN Footy Podcast which player to miss out is most likely to feature 12 months later. The answer was easy: Darcy. The Bulldogs forward has been a colossus in the early part of his career. An elite contested mark. An elite set shot for goal. And size that few defenders, if any, can match. Last season, Darcy booted 48 goals from just 17 games. If he plays at least 20 games this year, don't be surprised if he's got the Coleman Medal hanging around his neck.

The key stat: Across the last two seasons, Darcy ranks second in the league for marks from an offensive one-on-one contest.

Is Sam Darcy already a top 10 player in the AFL? Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

9. Sam Taylor

Position: Key defender

2025 rank: 9 (-)

The title of best defender in the league has belonged to Taylor for the past 24 months, and if we're being honest, the gap between him and the next best might just be widening. The ever-reliable Giants fullback never gets beaten and after years of being criminally underrated, he's finally receiving his flowers. Not only is Taylor the best lockdown defender in the sport, he's also the premier interceptor. Unfortunately, it appears Taylor will miss a significant chunk of the 2026 season after suffering a nasty hamstring injury.

The key stat: Taylor ranks No. 1 in the competition across the past three seasons for both intercept marks and intercept possessions per game.

8. Matt Rowell

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 32 (+24)

Whether or not you agreed with Rowell polling 39 Brownlow Medal votes last season, you cannot deny the hard-nosed Suns midfielder deserved to be recognised as the player of 2025. Rowell is the league's best contested ball winner and best tackler. Last year, he averaged over eight clearances and eight tackles per game, as well as 26 disposals and 14 contested possessions. It's no coincidence his breakout year resulted in Gold Coast playing finals (and winning one!) for the first time in club history.

The key stat: Last year, Rowell became the first player in league history to finish a season with at least 200 tackles (214) and 200 clearances (205).

7. Patrick Cripps

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 1 (-6)

Cripps was unable to back up his ridiculous Brownlow Medal-winning 2024 season last year, but there's no doubt whatsoever he still remains one of the top players in the competition. The Carlton captain is a colossus at the contest, winning clearances and contested ball for fun. In recent years he's added an outside game, which has resulted in 31 goals across the past two seasons. At 30 years of age, Cripps is still well and truly in his football prime and figures to have a strong bounce back year leading a new look Blues side.

The key stat: Since 2021, Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli are the only players to rank in the top 16 for disposals, score involvements, contested possessions, tackles, groundball gets and clearances.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps shrugs off a tackle. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. Noah Anderson

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 22 (+16)

Every year Anderson seems to take another seismic leap in production, and it's only fair he is now universally considered a top 10 player in the game. Last season, Anderson took over the Suns captaincy and led his club to a maiden finals appearance while averaging 30 disposals, seven clearances, and five inside 50s per game. He is a perfectly balanced inside and outside midfielder, someone who can extract the ball at the contest, use his acceleration to find space, hit the scoreboard, and play as the crucial link between defence and attack.

The key stat: Anderson is the only player in the competition to average at least 25 disposals (29.5), six clearances (6.3) and 500 metres gained per game (528) across the past two seasons.

5. Zak Butters

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 10 (+5)

Where Butters plays his football in 2027 will be one of the most fascinating storylines of the year. And it's little wonder why just about every Victorian club is climbing over themselves in a desperate attempt to secure his services. Butters, the 2023 AFLCA champion player of the year and two-time All-Australian, continues to ascend as one of the game's star midfielders. He may fight out of his weight class, but it rarely shows, as he uses speed, hunger, and immaculate ball use to beat opponents. At age 25, he's not yet close to being a finished product.

The key stat: Butters has averaged the fifth-most AFL Player Rating points across the past three seasons.

Who will Zak Butters be playing for in 2027? James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

4. Jeremy Cameron

Position: Key forward

2025 rank: 8 (+4)

Any player who nearly kicks 100 goals in a season post-2010 simply must be viewed as, at an absolute minimum, a top five player in the league. Cameron finished last year with 88 majors, winning his second Coleman Medal by a landslide as he reestablished himself as the premier forward in the competition. Cameron has the ability to dominate on the lead and at ground level in the forward line, as well as further up the ground. Even at age 33, and still recovering from a broken arm, Cameron is arguably the toughest cover in the league.

The key stat: Cameron has kicked five or more goals on 21 occasions since the beginning of 2021, seven more times than any other player. He also ranks No. 1 across the competition for highest percentage of kicks inside 50 retained by his side in that time.

3. Isaac Heeney

Position: Mid-forward

2025 rank: 6 (+3)

There aren't many players in the competition (if any) who have enjoyed a more dominant two-year period than Heeney. The dynamic Swan took a seismic leap in 2024 when deployed into a fulltime midfield role, immediately joining the game's true elites. Heeney is a brute at the coalface, exceptional with his ball use when spreading from the contest, and has the ability to hit the scoreboard like no other midfielder. Over the last two years he's kicked 71 goals, tallied 45 Brownlow Medal votes, and earned back-to-back All-Australian selections.

The key stat: Heeney is the only player in the competition with at least 60 goals (71), 900 disposals (1,144), 400 contested possessions (555) and 150 clearances (268) across the past two years.

Isaac Heeney has been arguably the player of the competition over the last two seasons. Adam Trafford/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Nick Daicos

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 3 (+1)

Daicos wouldn't look out of place holding top spot on this list, which tells you everything you need to know about the immense talent of the 23-year-old. The Collingwood star is one of the league's best ball winners, and arguably the best ball user. It's little wonder his Magpie teammates look for him at every opportunity. Daicos is yet to play 100 games in his career but already boasts a premiership medallion, an AFL Rising Star award, three All-Australian blazers, and three Brownlow Medal podium finishes. Superstar.

The key stat: No player has had more disposals or metres gained across their first 95 career games than Daicos. Only one player won more AFL Player Rating points across their first 95 games (Marcus Bontempelli).

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal against the Demons. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

1. Marcus Bontempelli

Position: Midfield

2025 rank: 2 (+1)

He's been a consensus top three player in the league for six seasons now and it remains somewhat criminal Bontempelli is yet to win a Brownlow Medal. The inspirational Bulldogs captain is a seven-time All-Australian, six-time club best and fairest winner, and three-time AFL MVP recipient. He can do just about everything on the football field, and often does. Last season, Bontempelli averaged 27 disposals, six clearances, and a goal per game. This season, he enters as the No. 1 player in the league.

The key stat: Bontempelli has been the No. 1 rated player on Champion Data's 100X in three of the past four years and is the only player to finish in the top 10 in every year since 2020.

Is Marcus Bontempelli the No. 1 player in the AFL? Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The 50 best AFL players heading into season 2026:

1. MARCUS BONTEMPELLI (WB)

2. NICK DAICOS (COLL)

3. ISAAC HEENEY (SYD)

4. JEREMY CAMERON (GEE)

5. ZAK BUTTERS (PA)

6. NOAH ANDERSON (GC)

7. PATRICK CRIPPS (CARL)

8. MATT ROWELL (GC)

9. SAM TAYLOR (GWS)

10. SAM DARCY (WB)

11. LACHIE NEALE (BRIS)

12. JESSE HOGAN (GWS)

13. JORDAN DAWSON (ADE)

14. CHARLIE CURNOW (SYD)

15. CALEB SERONG (FRE)

16. NASIAH WANGANEEN-MILERA (STK)

17. TOM GREEN (GWS)

18. CHRISTIAN PETRACCA (MEL)

19. TOBY GREENE (GWS)

20. HARRIS ANDREWS (BRIS)

21. HUGH MCCLUGGAGE (BRIS)

22. IZAK RANKINE (ADE)

23. ERROL GULDEN (SYD)

24. CHAD WARNER (SYD)

25. MAX GAWN (MEL)

26. ZACH MERRETT (ESS)

27. KYSAIAH PICKETT (MEL)

28. RILEY THILTHORPE (ADE)

29. JASON HORNE-FRANCIS (PA)

30. ED RICHARDS (WB)

31. JACOB WEITERING (CARL)

32. MAX HOLMES (GEE)

33. ANDREW BRAYSHAW (FRE)

34. FINN CALLAGHAN (GWS)

35. BAILEY SMITH (GEE)

36. LUKE JACKSON (FRE)

37. JOSH DUNKLEY (BRIS)

38. CONNOR ROZEE (PA)

39. TOM LIBERATORE (WB)

40. WILL ASHCROFT (BRIS)

41. JAMES SICILY (HAW)

42. LUKE DAVIES-UNIACKE (NM)

43. SHAI BOLTON (FRE)

44. BEN KING (GC)

45. PATRICK DANGERFIELD (GEE)

46. JAI NEWCOMBE (HAW)

47. JAMIE ELLIOTT (COLL)

48. DAYNE ZORKO (BRIS)

49. TOM STEWART (GEE)

50. JACK GUNSTON (HAW)