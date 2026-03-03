        <
          ESPN's AFL predictions for 2026: Who wins the flag, Brownlow, Rising Star, and more

          • ESPN
          Mar 3, 2026, 09:00 PM

          It's that time of year where our footy experts look into their crystal balls and attempt to predict the AFL season ahead. Who will win the 2026 premiership and wooden spoon? Who takes home the Brownlow Medal? Who claims the Coleman Medal? What are our BIG calls of the year?

          Rohan Connolly

          Premier: Brisbane
          Runner-up: Geelong
          Biggest riser: Gold Coast
          Biggest slider: GWS
          Wooden Spoon: West Coast
          Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
          Coleman Medal: Ben King
          Rising Star: Willem Duursma
          BIG call for the year: Player gambling becomes a major concern as more players reared with betting as a consistent backdrop to the game enter the system.

          Jake Michaels

          Premier: Gold Coast
          Runner-up: Brisbane
          Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs
          Biggest slider: Collingwood
          Wooden Spoon: West Coast
          Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
          Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy
          Rising Star: Jagga Smith
          BIG call for the year: The Suns and Giants will both be playing on preliminary final weekend

          Matt Walsh

          Premier: Fremantle
          Runner-up: Brisbane
          Biggest riser: Gold Coast
          Biggest slider: Collingwood
          Wooden Spoon: West Coast
          Brownlow Medal: Zak Butters
          Coleman Medal: Ben King
          Rising Star: Jagga Smith
          BIG call for the year: Alastair Clarkson to be dumped as North coach after yet another underwhelming season.

          Jarryd Barca

          Premier: Brisbane
          Runner-up: Western Bulldogs
          Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs
          Biggest slider: Adelaide
          Wooden Spoon: West Coast
          Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
          Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy
          Rising Star: Jagga Smith
          BIG call for the year: Ninth and 10th will upset seventh and eighth in the inaugural Wildcard weekend, with an epic week-long build up, sold-out crowds, and monster TV ratings vindicating the concept.

          Christian Joly (Champion Data)

          Premier: Geelong
          Runner-up: Gold Coast
          Biggest riser: St Kilda
          Biggest slider: Collingwood
          Wooden Spoon: West Coast
          Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
          Coleman Medal: Ben King
          Rising Star: Jagga Smith
          BIG call for the year: Richmond to finish higher on the ladder than Melbourne and Carlton

          Results:

          Premier: Brisbane 2, Fremanlte, Geelong 1, Gold Coast 1

          Runner-up: Brisbane 2, Geelong 1, Gold Coast 1, Western Bulldogs 1

          Biggest riser: Gold Coast 2, Western Bulldogs 2, St Kilda 1

          Biggest slider: Collingwood 3, Adelaide 1, GWS 1

          Wooden Spoon: West Coast 5

          Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos 3, Zak Butters 1, Marcus Bontempelli 1

          Coleman Medal: Ben King 3, Sam Darcy 2

          Rising Star: Jagga Smith 4, Willem Duursma