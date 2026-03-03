ESPN's AFL predictions for 2026: Who wins the flag, Brownlow, Rising Star, and more

Open Extended Reactions

It's that time of year where our footy experts look into their crystal balls and attempt to predict the AFL season ahead. Who will win the 2026 premiership and wooden spoon? Who takes home the Brownlow Medal? Who claims the Coleman Medal? What are our BIG calls of the year?

Rohan Connolly

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Geelong

Biggest riser: Gold Coast

Biggest slider: GWS

Wooden Spoon: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Ben King

Rising Star: Willem Duursma

BIG call for the year: Player gambling becomes a major concern as more players reared with betting as a consistent backdrop to the game enter the system.

Jake Michaels

Premier: Gold Coast

Runner-up: Brisbane

Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs

Biggest slider: Collingwood

Wooden Spoon: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy

Rising Star: Jagga Smith

BIG call for the year: The Suns and Giants will both be playing on preliminary final weekend

Matt Walsh

Premier: Fremantle

Runner-up: Brisbane

Biggest riser: Gold Coast

Biggest slider: Collingwood

Wooden Spoon: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Zak Butters

Coleman Medal: Ben King

Rising Star: Jagga Smith

BIG call for the year: Alastair Clarkson to be dumped as North coach after yet another underwhelming season.

Jarryd Barca

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Western Bulldogs

Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs

Biggest slider: Adelaide

Wooden Spoon: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy

Rising Star: Jagga Smith

BIG call for the year: Ninth and 10th will upset seventh and eighth in the inaugural Wildcard weekend, with an epic week-long build up, sold-out crowds, and monster TV ratings vindicating the concept.

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Gold Coast

Biggest riser: St Kilda

Biggest slider: Collingwood

Wooden Spoon: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Ben King

Rising Star: Jagga Smith

BIG call for the year: Richmond to finish higher on the ladder than Melbourne and Carlton

Results:

Premier: Brisbane 2, Fremanlte, Geelong 1, Gold Coast 1

Runner-up: Brisbane 2, Geelong 1, Gold Coast 1, Western Bulldogs 1

Biggest riser: Gold Coast 2, Western Bulldogs 2, St Kilda 1

Biggest slider: Collingwood 3, Adelaide 1, GWS 1

Wooden Spoon: West Coast 5

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos 3, Zak Butters 1, Marcus Bontempelli 1

Coleman Medal: Ben King 3, Sam Darcy 2

Rising Star: Jagga Smith 4, Willem Duursma