Reach a prelim, make finals, avoid freefall: Every AFL club's pass mark for season 2026

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 AFL season begins next week, so it's time to take a look at every club and determine what constitutes a 'pass' this year. Make finals? Avoid the wooden spoon? Win the premiership? What's the absolute bare minimum for each team?

What is your team's pass mark for 2026? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

2026 pass mark: Avoid regression and WIN a final

This may seem like a double-barreled pass mark, but I assure you the two objectives go hand in hand. Being the first minor premier in 42 years to fail to win a final obviously stings, and there's a very real risk it derails the club, particularly when paired with a tougher fixture. But you don't luck into top spot after a full home and away campaign, and the Crows proved throughout last year it has one of the most potent forward lines in the game, as well as a dynamic, complementary midfield group. Finishing on top once again will be difficult, but another top four berth should be the target. And this time, Matthew Nicks' side simply must sing their song in September.

Brisbane

2026 pass mark: Avoid a culture nosedive

The Lions could miss finals altogether this year and the majority of the club's fans will still shrug their shoulders and be satisfied with the work their group has done over the previous three seasons. For that reason, this year's pass mark isn't a third consecutive premiership, nor is it a fourth straight Grand Final appearance. After all, you have to figure this young, talent-laden list is going to have plenty more chances of winning silverware. That's why, in the wake of the Lachie Neale saga, this season's target must be ensuring the culture and image of the club remains strong and secure.

Carlton

2026 pass mark: Play in a wildcard final

The Blues' 2023 preliminary final now feels like a million years ago. Since then, the club has struggled immensely. In 2024, Carlton scraped into finals, only to be humiliated by Brisbane. Last year, it missed out on September action by a staggering seven wins. It's a new-look team this year with star power traded for depth and injured players set to return to the fold. On paper, the Blues have enough talent to be an outside contender, but is Michael Voss the man to extract the most out of the group? If this side isn't featuring in a wildcard final, he might just be looking for a new job in 2027.

Can Michael Voss and Patrick Cripps lead the Blues back to September? Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Collingwood

2026 pass mark: Begin the transition to the next era

The longer the Magpies delay the inevitable, the worse off this club is going to be in the long run. Collingwood may feel as if it can still contend for a premiership in 2026, and perhaps it can, but it must also recognize the cliff that's approaching, and approaching fast! The Magpies have nine players aged over 30 and 15 aged at least 28, while outside of Nick Daicos and Beau McCreery, there are no under 25s on the list that have played even 40 games. Craig McRae needs to find a way to sprinkle in the youth and pump experience into the next generation that will soon be forced to take the torch from the elder statesmen. That simply must be priority No. 1 this season.

Essendon

2026 pass mark: Have a winning record post the mid-year bye

I'm giving the Bombers the same pass mark they had last year ... and quite possibly the year before. Why? Because no team continually fails its pass mark in more catastrophic fashion. It has been the same old story for Essendon in each of the last three seasons. They tease early, notching a few stirring wins, only for the wheels to fall off and the slide down the ladder to commence. Last year, Brad Scott's team failed to win a single game after the mid-year bye and lost three times by 90+ points. Sure, injuries played their part, but a record of 7-26 in the final 11 games across the past three years proves this side can't run out a full season.

Fremantle

2026 pass mark: Win a final

This should be a relatively easy one for the Dockers, right? After all, they hosted an elimination final at Optus Stadium last year and only lost it by a solitary point in one of the games of the season. Fremantle has one of the strongest lists in the competition and is improving rapidly under Justin Longmuir, ending last home and away season on an impressive 12-2 run. The next logical step for this club must be tasting success in September, something it hasn't managed since knocking off the Bulldogs in a 2022 elimination final. If this doesn't happen, the blowtorch will once again be pointed in the direction of the coach.

The Dockers suffered a heartbreaking elimination final loss to the Suns in 2025. Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Geelong

2026 pass mark: Lock up a top four spot

The Cats have been a perennial flag contender under Chris Scott and there's nothing to suggest anything will change in 2026, unless of course you subscribe to the Grand Final curse! For those who don't know, teams that lose a Grand Final by 40+ points have not won a final the following year since 1995. But if any team can buck the trend, it's this one. Geelong, with its mix of experience and youth, will be eyeing another deep finals run. And if this team can secure a top four spot, and earn the prized double chance, they'll enter September as good of a chance as any to win a fifth premiership in 20 years.

Gold Coast

2026 pass mark: Reach a preliminary final