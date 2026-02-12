Bruise-free footy banished for State of Origin war

Open Extended Reactions

Richmond premiership defender Nathan Broad has declared bruise-free footy is strictly off the menu for Saturday's State of Origin showdown in Perth.

Broad says the AFL's stars have committed to going all in when Western Australia host Victoria at a sold-out Optus Stadium on Saturday, the first State-based AFL Origin clash since 1999 when the 'Big V' played South Australia at the MCG.

Victoria will roll out an A-grade midfield featuring the likes of Bailey Smith, Caleb Serong, Marcus Bontempelli, Matt Rowell, Nick Daicos, Zach Merrett, Zak Butters and Noah Anderson among others.

WA's midfield doesn't run as deep but they will be captained by Carlton star Patrick Cripps and boast massive X factor talent in the likes of Chad Warner, Kysaiah Pickett and Shai Bolton, with Fremantle's Luke Jackson expected to play as a big-bodied midfielder.

Interest for State of Origin started to wane in the 1990s as clubs became more cautious about putting their stars at risk.

But 27 years in the wilderness has whet everyone's appetite, with Broad saying players were willing to put their bodies on the line despite injury risks.

"I think we have a responsibility. It's been 28 years or something since Origin, and (there's been) a lot of commentary around players are going to take it easy and bruise-free football," Broad said.

"There's risks every day at training, there's risks (in) intra-club games," Broad said before the WA squad trained on Friday.

"At the end of the day, it's a game of football and representing our State, and no one's going to take a foot off.

"I think we have a responsibility. It's been 28 years or something since Origin, and (there's been) a lot of commentary around players are going to take it easy and bruise-free football.

"That's not how we're going about it. If this is going to be a thing going forward, it's got to be all in. We're all in."

WA selector Glen Jakovich and his Victorian counterpart Garry Lyon started the war of words months before the February 14 Origin date.

Players joined in on the fun in recent weeks with club teammates ripping into each other as they prepare to go head-to-head in State battle.

"It's good to have the banter," Broad said.

"And like I said before, we're not taking it easy. We're going to have a crack."

When asked if there was anyone in particular he would like to line up, Broad said it wasn't like yesteryear where you could clean someone up and get away with it.

"But me and Toby Greene have gone at it for a long time now, for 10 years or so, so he'll be down there."

St Kilda wingman Brad Hill played in the Indigenous All Stars game last year and loved it.

Hill said there was more tension this year given there is more on the line in a State of Origin battle.

"I think all the players would love to play every year, whether it's State of Origin, whether there's an All Stars team versus your State of Origin or whatever," the 32-year-old said.

"Either way, representing our State is an awesome concept. We've missed it for so long.

"We're very excited to be able to put it back on the big stage. I think every year would be pretty cool to do."