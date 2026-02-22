        <
          AFL preseason: AAMI Community Series teams, news, fixtures, results, highlights

          • ESPN
          Feb 22, 2026, 11:26 PM

          The 2026 AFL preseason has arrived with the AAMI Community Series to run from Wednesday, February 25 to Sunday, March 1.

          The AAMI Community Series matches will consist of four 20-minute quarters, plus time on. There will be no interchange cap. Extended squads of 30 players will take part; 18 on the field, eight interchange and four emergencies.

          All 18 teams will play at regional and suburban grounds around the country in preparation for the home and away season beginning on Thursday, March 5.

          2026 AAMI Community Series fixture

          Wednesday, February 25

          Carlton vs. Geelong, Ikon Park, 7.10pm AEDT

          News: For the Blues, Jacob Weitering will miss again as he looks to recover from his rib fracture sustained in Origin. Adam Cerra will miss significant time after pinging his hamstring in match simulation against the Lions. For the Cats, Gryan Miers has been ruled out of the start of the season with a thumb injury. It leaves the Cats a little thin up forward with Tyson Stengle also set to miss the opener.

          Thursday, February 26

          Sydney vs. GWS, Henson Park, 4.10pm AEDT

          News: Logan McDonald made a successful return after missing 2025 with ankle trouble, while new recruit Charlie Curnow also looked good for the Swans in their match sim win over the Bulldogs. The Giants will have a few missing with injury; Tom Green with his ACL, Toby Bedford after his hamstring in match sim; Sam Taylor remains sidelined with a high grade hamstring, and Finn Callaghan (hip flexor) -- who is hoping to be fit for Opening Round.

          Brisbane vs. Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 6.10pm AEST

          News: TBA

          Friday, February 27

          Melbourne vs. Richmond, Mars Stadium, 4.10pm AEDT

          News: TBA

          Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn, Mission Whitten Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

          News: TBA

          Saturday, February 28

          St Kilda vs. Essendon, Mars Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

          News: TBA

          Fremantle vs. Adelaide, Rushton Park, 3.10pm AWST

          News: TBA

          Sunday, March 1

          North Melbourne vs. Collingwood, Mars Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

          News: TBA

          West Coast vs. Port Adelaide, Mineral Resources Park, 3.10pm AWST

          News: TBA