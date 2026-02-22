AFL preseason: AAMI Community Series teams, news, fixtures, results, highlights

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 AFL preseason has arrived with the AAMI Community Series to run from Wednesday, February 25 to Sunday, March 1.

The AAMI Community Series matches will consist of four 20-minute quarters, plus time on. There will be no interchange cap. Extended squads of 30 players will take part; 18 on the field, eight interchange and four emergencies.

All 18 teams will play at regional and suburban grounds around the country in preparation for the home and away season beginning on Thursday, March 5.

2026 AAMI Community Series fixture

Wednesday, February 25

Carlton vs. Geelong, Ikon Park, 7.10pm AEDT

News: For the Blues, Jacob Weitering will miss again as he looks to recover from his rib fracture sustained in Origin. Adam Cerra will miss significant time after pinging his hamstring in match simulation against the Lions. For the Cats, Gryan Miers has been ruled out of the start of the season with a thumb injury. It leaves the Cats a little thin up forward with Tyson Stengle also set to miss the opener.

Thursday, February 26

Sydney vs. GWS, Henson Park, 4.10pm AEDT

News: Logan McDonald made a successful return after missing 2025 with ankle trouble, while new recruit Charlie Curnow also looked good for the Swans in their match sim win over the Bulldogs. The Giants will have a few missing with injury; Tom Green with his ACL, Toby Bedford after his hamstring in match sim; Sam Taylor remains sidelined with a high grade hamstring, and Finn Callaghan (hip flexor) -- who is hoping to be fit for Opening Round.

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 6.10pm AEST

News: TBA

Friday, February 27

Melbourne vs. Richmond, Mars Stadium, 4.10pm AEDT

News: TBA

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn, Mission Whitten Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

News: TBA

Saturday, February 28

St Kilda vs. Essendon, Mars Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

News: TBA

Fremantle vs. Adelaide, Rushton Park, 3.10pm AWST

News: TBA

Sunday, March 1

North Melbourne vs. Collingwood, Mars Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

News: TBA

West Coast vs. Port Adelaide, Mineral Resources Park, 3.10pm AWST

News: TBA