Expert tips, best tips for Opening Round of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Opening Round of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The wait is over. The 2026 AFL season is finally here.

Not all 18 teams feature in Opening Round, but fans are still treated to five genuine blockbusters -- headlined by superstar recruits, redemption arcs, and plenty of storylines to sink your teeth into.

Opening Round starts with Charlie Curnow facing Carlton in what shapes as an early "who won the trade?" showdown. What better way to silence your former club than by kicking a bag at the SCG in front of a roaring Swans crowd? Meanwhile, Will Hayward and Ollie Florent will be desperate to show Dean Cox what he lost.

On Friday night, Geelong will be eyeing redemption after falling short last year, but they open against one of 2025's biggest risers. The Suns have changed things up a bit but look even more dangerous. A midfield featuring Noah Anderson, reigning Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell, and Christian Petracca makes the first centre 'ball-up' alone is worth tuning in for.

Saturday kicks off in Sydney's west at ENGIE Stadium, the venue where Hawthorn's finals run ignited last year after stunning the Giants. GWS will be hunting redemption after coming so close to one of the great comebacks in 2025. With Tom Green missing around the stoppage, new recruit Clayton Oliver will shoulder immediate responsibility. Can he fill the void? And then there's the "Hollywood Hawks." Will they bring back their daring, electric brand of footy in 2026?

Shifting to the evening, we're back in Queensland, this time at the Gabba, where the reigning premiers Brisbane host the Western Bulldogs. It's been a noisy off-season for the Lions forcing a new captain to be appointed but can they finally let their footy do the talking and leave the off-season behind? For Luke Beveridge and the Dogs, there's no bigger early-season test than travelling north to face the benchmark. They have the talent. But can they stand up under the pressure?

And for the first time, Opening Round heads to Melbourne, with Collingwood and St Kilda closing out the weekend under the roof at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints made noise over the off-season, but none louder than securing their $13 million ruckman in Tom De Koning. The expectation is immediate impact -- and he'll be looking to repay that faith by giving first use to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and the Saints' emerging midfield brigade. St Kilda look different on paper. The question is: can they deliver when the lights are brightest? Meanwhile, Collingwood will be keen to silence the doubters after a shock Community Series loss to North Melbourne. Expect Craig McRae's side to remind everyone that pre-season form means little once the real stuff begins. And when you need a tone-setter, there's no better player to lead the charge than Nick Daicos. A packed MCG. A standalone Victorian opener.

A chance to finish Opening Round with a bang.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Certainty and why: It's tough to find a certainty this week, and I'm not overly confident on any game! But on their home deck, in the season opener, the new-look Swans should be too good for the Blues.

Upset and why: At the time of writing, Collingwood is a slight favourite against the Saints. I'm not the most bullish on St Kilda's 2026 prospects, but I still think there's more to be excited about with this list than the Magpies'.

Tips for the week:

Sydney vs. Carlton

Gold Coast vs. Geelong

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs

St Kilda vs. Collingwood

Matt Walsh

Certainty and why: Sydney at home, they should be too strong for the Blues.

Upset and why: St Kilda aren't strictly an upset, but as close as I'll come to picking one.

Tips for the week:

Sydney vs. Carlton

Gold Coast vs. Geelong

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs

St Kilda vs. Collingwood

Jarryd Barca

Certainty and why: Not confident in declaring a certainty this early in the season, but Sydney do seem more likely than the others based on preseason projections, as much as I think the Blues will be better than most suspect.

Upset and why: This could prove to be genuinely stupid but stuff it, let's get risky. What if Opening Round proves to be the best time to get the two-time reigning premiers? I reckon the Bulldogs can go deep this season and they'll want to prove a point early.

Tips for the week:

Sydney vs. Carlton

Gold Coast vs. Geelong

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs

St Kilda vs. Collingwood