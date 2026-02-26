ESPN's top 20 must-watch players for the 2026 AFL season: 20-11

Who are the AFL players you just love watching? Not just those from the team you support, but the players from across the league who make you tune in anytime, anywhere.

Welcome to ESPN's eighth annual top 20 must-watch players list.

This isn't just a countdown of the competition's biggest names, but a ranking of the players we simply can't wait to watch in action in 2026. It's a mix of the game's superstars, big names who have switched clubs, young guns who look ready to explode, those returning from injury, top draftees -- anyone we will be watching with interest this year.

Today, we have players 20-11. The players ranked 10-1 will be revealed next week.

Who are the must-watch players this season? ESPN/Getty Images

20. Harley Reid

One of footy's great young enigmas, Reid is into year three at the top level and the headlines just keep following him. Is his attitude right? Is he doing enough to keep in the best shape? Is this the year he explodes? The questions follow Harley, but so do the eyeballs. His output in 2025 was modest, matching his debut year, so we really should be expecting more from the 2023 No. 1 draft pick. Keep an eye on him in 2026.

West Coast's Harley Reid. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos via Getty Images

19. Toby Greene

You get the feeling as long as this man is on an AFL list, he's going to remain one of the competition's most watchable players. Whether Greene's engaging in a scrap with the opposition, getting stuck into the umpires, or showcasing his remarkable silky skills inside forward 50, it's almost always box office entertainment for those in attendance and watching on television. The Giants skipper had a somewhat down year in 2025 -- but that only highlights his incredibly lofty expectations -- and figures to have a bounce back campaign leading a side that many believe can contend for a premiership this season.

You can never take your eyes off Toby Greene. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

18. Shai Bolton

A genuine match-winner on his day, Bolton's consistency remains his biggest knock. Now into his second year at Freo, you suspect he's jelled with his teammates and, at 27, is now at the peak of his powers. He only managed three bags of three goals in 2025, and went goalless seven times. We all expect a lot more from Bolton, so will we see some more explosive output offensively? Fremantle supporters will be hoping so.

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal for the Dockers. Cameron Spencer/AFL Photos/Getty Images

17. Izak Rankine

Over the past 18 months, Rankine has taken a seismic leap to join the game's ultra elite. In fact, earlier this week, ESPN's Jake Michaels ranked him the 22nd-best player heading into season 2026. The dynamic Crow, who is still just 25 years of age, can hurt the opposition with his speed and immaculate ball use both through the midfield and in the forward 50. There's extra intrigue surrounding Rankine this year, too, given we haven't seen him in action since he was slapped with a highly controversial four-game suspension for using an anti-gay slur in Adelaide's Round 23 win over Collingwood.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal for the Crows. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

16. Clayton Oliver

New threads for Clarry in 2026, but what will his footy look like? His last season at Melbourne was decidedly average; no Brownlow votes, not a whole lot of impact, and he lacked zip and power -- despite playing 22 games. He'll be called upon to play a sizable role for Adam Kingsley and the Giants, especially with Tom Green sidelined for the season with a ruptured ACL, and Finn Callaghan also expected to miss a couple of weeks in that midfield. He looked promising in the match simulation win over Collingwood, and is no doubt a must-watch player in 2026.

Clayton Oliver will be an important piece of the Giants midfield. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

15. Jeremy Cameron

The simple fact Cameron very nearly booted 100 goals in season 2025 is reason enough for him to be on this list. And you could certainly argue he deserves a place in the top 10. The Geelong spearhead proved he's the premier key forward in the game last year, winning the Coleman Medal by a landslide. He's brilliant on the lead, can do damage at ground level, and has the ability to push up the ground and set up attacking thrusts with his elite, penetrating field kicking. The question on everyone's mind will be whether he can get back to his devastating best after breaking his arm in last year's Grand Final loss to Brisbane.

How many goals could Jeremy Cameron kick this year? Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

14. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

One of this season's biggest unknowns is Ugle-Hagan. After making the move from the Bulldogs to the Suns, he (along with a bloke named Christian Petracca) instantly make Gold Coast a serious premiership contender. What remains to be seen, however, is just hat part Ugle-Hagan plays at People First Stadium. He looked energised, engaged, and fit in the Suns' match simulation against the Saints -- his first at the level in around 18 months. Can he recapture the form and headspace that had him as one of the game's most dynamic key forwards?

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan could prove to be one of the biggest bargain recruitments in recent seasons. Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

13. Willem Duursma

There's always mass intrigue surrounding the top selection of an AFL Draft, and it's no exception this year. The struggling Eagles selected the highly touted Duursma at pick No. 1 back in November, and will be hoping the 18-year-old utility can form a long-term midfield partnership with budding star, and fellow No. 1 pick, Harley Reid. However, it's possible Duursma begins his career as an intercepting defender off halfback, which only adds to the mystery and watchability. Don't forget, Duursma has already been hailed by ESPN's Draft Expert Jasper Chellapah as someone who could potentially become the best player in the league.

Willem Duursma in action during West Coast's match simulation with Fremantle. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

12. Kysaiah Pickett

Kozzy could be anything in 2026. Last year the 24-year-old took a massive step forward, posting meaningful midfield minutes, and averaging just shy of 20 disposals and two goals per game. He is dynamic, fast, nimble, and has excellent goal sense, and whenever he has the footy in his hand, you just know something is about to happen. He could be in for more midfield time in 2026, and that is a tantalising prospect for Melbourne fans, but a scary one for opposition supporters. Is a 45-goal season as a mid out of the question?!

In 2025, Kysaiah Pickett signed a monster deal to remain with Melbourne. Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

11. Zach Merrett

There's no shortage of reasons to watch Merrett in season 2026. The Essendon star asked out at the end of last year, requesting Hawthorn as his preferred landing destination. A trade was never struck and Merrett remains at the club for this season, albeit having now handed over the captaincy to Andrew McGrath. How does Merrett manage to reintegrate himself back into the Bombers? Is there any friction between he and his teammates? And when the year is done, and the trade period rolls around, is he once again going to be pleading for a move to the Hawks?

Zach Merrett is back at Essendon this season after failing to secure a trade to Hawthorn Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Stay tuned for part 2, featuring the top 10, coming Monday.