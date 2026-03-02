AFL Opening Round: Fixture, teams, news, tips, odds - everything you need to know for the round of football

Opening Round of the 2026 AFL season gets underway Thursday evening with a blockbuster clash between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG. On Friday, the new-look Suns take on the Cats, while reigning premier Brisbane returns on Saturday to face the Western Bulldogs.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

SCG, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Jagga Smith is as big a lock as you can imaging for Carlton, while Michael Voss is almost certain Jacob Weitering will have recovered from his broken ribs to face Charlie Curnow and the Swans.

ESPN tip: Swans by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.30, Blues $3.50

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

People First Stadium, 20:05pm [AEST]

Team news: Cats fans will be happy to learn that Chris Scott is confident both Bailey Smith and Jeremy Cameron will play, and that Gryan Miers is also likely. After hurting his knee in a ruck contest last week, Shannon Neale is also expected to suit up. For the Suns, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is firming for a club debut.

ESPN tip: Suns by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.65, Cats $2.25

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

ENGIE Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: The Giants are increasingly confident in Finn Callaghan suiting up to face the Hawks, but Brent Daniels joins a long injury list, including Tom Green (ACL, year), Toby Bedford, and Sam Taylor (both hamstrings). For the Hawks, Jai Newcombe may not play unless he gets his one-match ban overturned at the tribunal.

ESPN tip: Giants by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $2.40, Hawks $1.57

Gabba, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Lions by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.48, Bulldogs $2.75

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

MCG, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Magpies by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.90, Magpies $1.90