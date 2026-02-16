Giants star eyeing quick recovery as injuries mount

Open Extended Reactions

GWS midfield gun Finn Callaghan is confident he'll be fit in time for opening round after picking up a minor preseason injury.

Callaghan won't feature in the club's preseason matches against Collingwood and Sydney as he manages a light hip flexor strain.

The Giants are already counting the costs of last week's intra-club match simulation, with fellow midfield bull Tom Green (ACL) ruled out for the season.

Callaghan, who didn't play in last Friday's simulation, will be on the sidelines until the club's March 7 opener against Hawthorn.

"It's a little bit frustrating. I just felt a little bit tight in my hip flexor, and it didn't settle down there for a few days," he told AAP.

"It shouldn't be too bad. I won't play any of the practice matches, but I should be back for the opening round.

Tom Green. Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I'd love to play the practice games, but priority is to make sure I'm ready to go for the opening round against the Hawks."

Small forward Toby Bedford was also among the casualties from the intra-club clash, and is set for at least five to six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

GWS have also lost key defender Sam Taylor for the start of the season, after he was subbed out of Saturday's State of Origin clash due to "hamstring awareness".

The club said in a statement scans on Monday had confirmed "a high-grade hamstring strain" which is "expected to rule him out for the opening rounds of the 2026 season".

Veteran midfielder Josh Kelly (hip) and forward Darcy Jones (ACL) aren't expected to appear until the second half of the season at the earliest.

Callaghan said he was "nearly in tears" after Green's injury, but was buoyed by the skill brought in by star recruit Clayton Oliver.

"It's great that we have him because, I'm not going to say he plays similar to 'Greener', but he can just play his own style," he said.

"It would've been nice to have everyone together, but that's not the case."

Cross-city rivals Sydney have also lost highly-rated youngster Ned Bowman to a serious hamstring injury following their respective intra-club match simulation.

Impressing during preseason after a switch to defence, Bowman was on target to earn his AFL debut in Lance Franklin's No.23 guernsey.

The 19-year-old is expected to miss at least eight weeks.