Injury woes worsen for GWS with duo hurt in trial game vs. Collingwood

Open Extended Reactions

Greater Western Sydney's woes have worsened with two players suffering hamstring injuries in a trial game against Collingwood.

Influential forward Brent Daniels and emerging utility Cody Angove both left the field in the second quarter of Friday's match against the Pies.

The extent of the injuries will be assessed post-match.

Brent Daniels talking to team doctors after exiting match simulation against Collingwood injured. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Giants have copped big pre-season blows with star midfielder Tom Green to miss the entire premiership season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in a knee last week.

Dual All Australian defender Sam Taylor has been sent to a surgeon after scans revealed a significant hamstring injury.

Taylor was injured playing for Western Australia against Victoria in last Saturday's State of Origin clash and could need surgery.

The Giants are yet to put a timeframe on the brilliant backman's return but he will miss the early stages of the premiership season at least, with any operation meaning a longer stint on the sidelines.

Livewire Toby Bedford is also battling a hamstring injury, with the 25-year-old out of action for between four and six weeks.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

And on-baller Finn Callaghan, who has a hip flexor injury, is in doubt for GWS's premiership season opener against Hawthorn on March 7.

The dynamic midfielder will miss all pre-season games but the club hasn't given up hope of him featuring against the Hawks.

The pre-season has taken a toll on other clubs, with Carlton's Adam Cerra to miss the early stages of the premiership season after damaging a hamstring in match simulation against Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Cerra has a history of hamstring issues - in 2024 he had five recurring hamstring ailments - and will be sidelined until at least after the Blues' bye in round two.

But Carlton hope vice-captain and defensive linchpin Jacob Weitering will be fit for their first premiership season game, against Sydney on March 5.

Victorian Weitering sustained a fractured rib against Western Australia.