AFL umpires to get stats to assist Brownlow Medal voting

AFL umpires will finally be able to look at player statistics before casting their votes in a bid to quell the annual controversy around the Brownlow Medal count.

The four field umpires will have access to official game data in 16 categories as they name their three best players after each game.

Gold Coast's Matt Rowell was a runaway winner of last year's Brownlow, beating Collingwood star Nick Daicos by seven votes.

But there were raised eyebrows when Rowell picked up three votes as best afield when he had less than 20 possessions.

Similarly, one of the stories of Brownlow night was St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera receiving just two votes for his game-winning performance against Melbourne.

Previously, umpires were not allowed to look at game statistics before voting. The change will also apply to the AFLW best-and-fairest voting.

AFL football performance boss Greg Swan said the essence of the voting will stay the same as the umpires' opinion is what matters most.

"The Brownlow Medal is the most prestigious individual award in the AFL competition," Swan said in a statement.

"Field umpires who are entrusted to vote are instructed to take time, care and thoughtfully deliberate before reaching a unanimous decision to ensure the integrity of the award is upheld.

"While statistics can provide useful and reliable data, the essence of the award is clearly set out on the ballot paper.

"It is the subjective opinion of the field umpires that will determine the voting for the award and the umpires are acutely aware of the importance of the award and the standing in which Brownlow Medallists are held in the game."

The statistics will come from Champion Data, who are the AFL statisticians. Kicks, handballs and marks will feature, along with more detailed data such as score involvements and intercept possessions.

The Brownlow is now unofficially known as the "midfielder's medal" and is the domain of prolific ball winners such as Rowell and Daicos.

The last full-time key position player to win the Brownlow was full forward Tony Lockett in 1987.