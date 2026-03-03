Tanner Bruhn set to return after 'egregious injustice' in false rape allegation

Jake Michaels reveals his No. 1 player going into the new season, with Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli ranked at the top. (0:59)

Michaels: Bont the best player in the AFL going into 2026 (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Geelong's Tanner Bruhn is set for his first AFL game in 17 months after suffering the "egregious" injustice of being falsely accused of rape, his coach says.

Bruhn will play for the Cats in their season-opener against Gold Coast on Friday night after missing last season while facing criminal charges.

Bruhn was stood down by the AFL when charged with rape and intentional sexual touching. Those charges were dropped last November when the complainant admitted lying.

Geelong coach Chris Scott says Bruhn will play against the Suns - his first AFL game since the 2024 preliminary final.

Tanner Bruhn is set to play his first AFL match in nearly 18 months when the Cats play the Suns. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"It's just fantastic for him to get out there and be able to concentrate on footy after what is one of the most egregious injustices I can think of in the game," Scott told reporters on Tuesday.

"So to put that behind him, I think, is positive for everyone."

Scott was reluctant to detail the support he offered to the 23-year-old Bruhn, who has played 66 AFL games since his debut in 2021 at GWS. He transferred to Geelong at the end of the 2022 season.

"I've said more than I wanted to anyway, it's largely a private matter and I don't want to draw any more attention to it than he would like," he said.

"I'd support him in all the ways that you would imagine but I don't want to walk you through it."

Scott trialled Bruhn at half-back instead of his customary midfield position during the pre-season.

"It's his first game (back) but he's really been training and he played a practice game against Carlton, he's kind of ready to go," he said.

"So I think we'll all look back and think this was a small step - it's important that we don't overplay it."

Scott confirmed aces Jeremy Cameron and Bailey Smith would feature in the away game against the Suns after battling thigh and calf ailments respectively in the pre-season.

Forward/ruck Shannon Neale would also front after copping a knock to a shin in the last pre-season trial but forward Gryan Miers (thumb) remained in doubt.

"We don't have a very high tolerance for pushing guys that aren't ready," Scott said.

"We're much less tolerant of that stuff now ... he (Miers) had surgery on a thumb, he has got the all-clear to play but just because he can play doesn't mean he should.

"Gryan, it's one of those situations where 15 years ago he would be a certainty ... because it was a badge of honour playing with these things."