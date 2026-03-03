Hawks star Newcombe escapes with fine at AFL tribunal

The ESPN Footy Podcast crew discuss their unanimous pick of Jagga Smith for this season's Rising Star and whether Smith's immense preseason hype is justified. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Jai Newcombe is free to play in Hawthorn's opening-round clash against GWS after successfully getting his one-match ban downgraded for rough conduct.

The star Hawks midfielder escaped with a fine after fronting the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday for a dangerous tackle on Western Bulldogs opponent Ed Richards.

Richards had one arm pinned by Newcombe in the third quarter but did not suffer an injury and played the rest of last Friday night's practice match.

Jai Newcomb's suspension has been overturned. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The incident was initially graded careless conduct, medium impact and high contact by the match review officer (MRO).

After just 25 minutes of deliberating, the Tribunal upheld the charge of rough conduct but conceded the impact was low.

"While Richards' head clearly hits the ground and bounces slightly, there is no injury and absolutely no expression of pain," Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson KC said.

"He simply stood up, took his kick and played on.

"The majority of the force goes through Richards' hip, and then shoulder, before his head hits the ground, leading us to conclude that the potential for injury was not such as to warrant a medium impact grading."

GET YOUR AFL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big AFL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Newcombe fronted the Tribunal but was not called to give evidence, with Hawthorn arguing the co-captain tried to control his opponent's descent backwards with his hand on Richards' left hip.

The club also argued Richards had "ample opportunity" to protect himself, saying a reasonable player would've expected a rival to let go of the ball, even if it would have given away a free kick.

But the Tribunal agreed with the AFL it was not reasonable to expect a player to drop the ball in order to protect themselves.

It is a massive sigh of relief for Hawthorn ahead of Saturday's elimination-final rematch against GWS at Engie Stadium.

The Hawks are already without star ball-winner Will Day (shoulder), Cam Mackenzie (concussion) and free agent James Worpel, who defected to Geelong in the off-season.

GWS, who lost to Hawthorn by 19 points last September, were dealt another blow this week with Aaron Cadman (pelvis) and Brent Daniels (hamstring) the latest to join the club's growing injury list.

Tom Green (knee), Josh Kelly (hip), Sam Taylor (hamstring) and Toby Bedford (hamstring) are all sidelined, while Finn Callaghan (hip flexor) is a test for Saturday.