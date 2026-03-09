AFL Round 1: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

Round 1 of the 2026 AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a traditional rivalry clash between Carlton and Richmond. On Friday, Essendon will get its season underway against Hawthorn.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

MCG, 7:30pm [AEDT]

Team news: Francis Evans (knee) and Nick Haynes (ankle) are edging closer in their recoveries but are unlikely to suit up on Thursday night, as the Blues look to respond to their Opening Round defeat with at least a similar squad. Meanwhile, Tigers veterans Nick Vlastuin (managed) and Dion Prestia (hamstring) will press their case this week, with Noah Balta likely to take his place in the side after sitting out the final preseason hit out with a minor hamstring concern. Highly-touted draftee Sam Grlj is likely to debut.

ESPN tip: Blues by 34 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.38, Tigers $3.00

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

MCG, 7:40pm [AEDT]

Team news: Bombers young gun Isaac Kako will push his case for a Round 1 spot after suffering a preseason hamstring injury, with Sullivan Robey nearing a return from a back injury. Unfortunately, injury-riddled Jordan Ridley (calf) remains sidelined. Hawthorn's midfield could get some reprieve this week after Cam Mackenzie (concussion) was forced to sit out of Opening Round.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 25 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $3.90, Hawks $1.24

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Marvel Stadium, 1:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: The Western Bulldogs will be forced into at least one change after livewire Arthur Jones was concussed in the team's win over Brisbane, with Adam Treloar (calf) likely to be in the frame to return. GWS will still be without a host of stars, but Leek Aleer (groin) and Toby Bedford (hamstring) look the closest to returning.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Dogs $1.32, Giants $3.30

GMHBA Stadium, 4:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Geelong will be hoping to recall star duo Patrick Dangerfield (calf) and Jeremy Cameron (quad) this week after the pair missed the Opening Round loss to Gold Coast, though both will need to get through training unscathed and prove their fitness this week. For the Dockers, the club expects key defenders Alex Pearce and Brennan Cox (both calves) to be available for selection this week, as well as Sean Darcy and Luke Ryan, who both got through a a WAFL practice match last week. Hayden Young should be available despite leaving the training track last week with a lower leg complaint.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.57, Dockers $2.35

SCG, 7:10pm [AEDT]

Team news: Brisbane have been dealt four separate blows for this week's massive clash with the Swans; Harris Andrews, Zac Bailey, and Darcy Gardiner have all received suspensions, while Hugh McCluggage suffered a calf injury in the loss to the Dogs. Meanwhile, Sydney's Harry Cunningham is close to a return from a quad injury.

ESPN tip: Swans by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.50, Lions $2.55

MCG, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Team news: The Magpies will be hoping to regain captain Darcy Moore for this weekend's clash against Adelaide. Moore has been in full training for multiple weeks after sustaining a preseason calf injury, but was held out of the win over the Saints as a precaution. for the Crows, Izak Rankine will serve the final game of a suspension, with Dan Curtin (knee) and Mark Keane (leg) also sidelined. But Jake Soligo is expected to take his place in the side after recently undergoing a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.75, Dockers $2.05

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Power by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Roos $2.25, Power $1.63

MCG, 3:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Saints by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $2.40, Saints $1.55

People First Stadium, 6:10pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Suns by 60 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.02, Eagles $13.00