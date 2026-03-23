ESPN's rolling All-Australian for 2026: Familiar names, and so many key forwards!

Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca discuss whether the AFL's "pointless" interchange cap actually improves the game or just limits teams for no real reason. (3:02)

Why the interchange cap is the most 'pointless' rule in the AFL (3:02)

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Who would pick up a coveted AFL All-Australian blazer if our three footy writers, Jake Michaels, Matt Walsh, and Jarryd Barca had their way? The trio will update the below team after each round of the 2026 season.

ESPN's rolling All-Australian team for 2026 (post Round 2)

FB: James Sicily (HAW), Callum Wilkie (STK), Rory Lobb (WB)

HB: Jack Sinclair (STK), Sam Collins (GC), Nick Blakey (SYD)

C: Max Holmes (GEE), Marcus Bontempelli (WB), Justin McInerney (SYD)

HF: Touk Miller (GC), Aaron Naughton (WB), Shai Bolton (FRE)

FF: Jack Gunston (HAW), Ben King (GC), Nick Watson (HAW)

R: Max Gawn (MEL), Nick Daicos (COL), Christian Petracca (GC)

I/C: Nick Larkey (NM), Harry Sheezel (NM), Ed Richards (WB), Errol Gulden (SYD), Josh Worrell (ADE)

Coach: Luke Beveridge (WB)

Who makes ESPN's rolling All-Australian team this week? ESPN/Getty Images

Rolling All-Australian summary:

Every team has now played at least two games, so it's time to get our rolling All-Australian up and running for 2026! While the sample size is small, the stars have been quick to show their best this season.

And still! Max Gawn has the ruck spot, while some familiar names join him in the middle, with Marcus Bontempelli and Nick Daicos also featuring. Cal Wilkie and James Sicily have started brightly down back, while key forwards have dominated discussion. Ben King has been the standout, but Jack Gunston continues to defy father time, and Aaron Naughton has also been important.

Lots of Dogs, Suns, and Hawks, who all have the bye this round, so let's see what happens in coming weeks...

ON THE CUSP:

Tom Barrass

Jacob Weitering

Jayden Short

Dayne Zorko

Lachie Ash

Dan Houston

Lachie Neale

Jai Newcombe

Zak Butters

Noah Anderson

Tristan Xerri

Tim English

Luke Jackson

Max Hall