The biggest AFL overreactions after Round 1: The Swans just lost their most important player

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels says Opening Round has caused too many issues and needs to be scrapped, after more negative feedback from coaches. (4:40)

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The AFL is back in full swing after a full suite of nine games for Round 1, and the talking points are coming thick and fast! Have the Swans just lost their most important player? Is this the year the Western Bulldogs finally finish top four?

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the week's big takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

Errol Gulden is Sydney's most important player, and his shoulder injury is cause for concern

On Monday, the Swans confirmed star midfielder Errol Gulden would be sent in for surgery on his dislocated shoulder; an injury sustained late in Sydney's Round 1 win over the Brisbane Lions.

It's a massive blow for the Swans, who missed Gulden's services in the first half of the 2025 season while he recovered from a nasty fractured fibula. They missed finals, finishing 10th on the ladder.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

I say 'overreaction', but it may well be both an overreaction and not an overreaction.

Is the Swans' season under threat because of Errol Gulden's serious shoulder injury? ESPN/Getty Images

It's true that Gulden may be the Swans' most important player. It's surface-level analysis, but over his career, he's missed 18 games: 13 in 2025 and 5 in 2021. In those games, the Swans have gone 8-10 (for a win record of 44.4%). When he's played, the Swans are 70-34-1 (66.7%).

Last year, he returned after Sydney's bye -- at which time they were 13th on the ladder with five wins -- and helped his side win seven of its last 10 games, to finish 12th with a positive win-loss ledger.

So the overreaction? That it's a cause for concern for the Swans. Sure, losing a player of his calibre is a body blow, but the Swans look a more complete team compared to last year. Dean Cox seems more settled, the forward structure has been tweaked with the addition of Charlie Curnow, and Sydney have had excellent contributions from the likes of Justin McInerney and Matt Roberts (No. 1 and No. 5 for total Rating Points at the Swans) in the opening two rounds.

The Swans can cover Gulden better than they could this time last year, and sending him in for surgery now is the right move. They've banked two wins already as they hunt a return to finals, and a fit-again Gulden in the lead-up to September is an exciting prospect. We've seen clubs drag their feet over sending guys in for shoulder surgery (think Josh Dunkley in 2021) and it ruins their whole season.

This is the year the Bulldogs under Bevo finally finish in the top four

Can you believe that in Luke Beveridge's 11-and-a-bit year career, the highest the Western Bulldogs have finished on the ladder is fifth? In that time, he's won a premiership, made another Grand Final, and played finals seven out of his 11 seasons.

Well, the Doggies have already banked two wins in 2026 and look like a scary prospect for opposition teams, having taken down the reigning premiers at the Gabba and spanked the Giants at Marvel Stadium.

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

The Bulldogs look to be the best team in Victoria, and are maybe behind only the Suns right now* (*the caveat being, they've played only two games) for hottest team in the league.

Last year the question surrounding the Bulldogs was whether their defence could catch up with the high-octane attack. Well, through two games, the "98 octane Dogs" have been replaced by the jet fuel Dogs, and the defence on Saturday looked very handy against the Giants.

Early days, but the Bulldogs are the fourth hardest to score against per inside 50, and are No. 1 for scores from stoppage differential, but eighth from scores from turnover differential. Teams need to be top six in that stat in order to be a "genuine premiership contender" according to Champion Data's premiership standards report.

They're also finding multiple avenues to goal. In Opening Round against the Lions, they kicked five goals from kick-ins -- a rare feat -- and in Round 1, it was stoppages from which they feasted (kicking 5.2). This bucks the trend of teams needing to score most prolifically from turnovers, which the Dogs can also do.

They have more tricks up their sleeve this year, and have tightened up defensively. It's early (duh), but they're looking good.