AFL Round 2: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels says Opening Round has caused too many issues and needs to be scrapped, after more negative feedback from coaches. (4:40)

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Round 2 of the 2026 AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a blockbuster clash between Hawthorn and Sydney. Then, the Crows will try and carry winning momentum into Friday night when they host the in-form Bulldogs.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

MCG, 7:30pm [AEDT]

Team news: In a massive blow for the Swans, star midfielder Errol Gulden is set for a four-month stint on the sidelines after scans confirmed he requires surgery on a dislocated shoulder he suffered in the win over the Lions last week. Isaac Heeney also finished the match with hamstring tightness and is almost certain to miss at least this week.

ESPN tip: Swans by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.48, Swans $2.65

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm [AEDT]

Team news: Adelaide is set to welcome back Izak Rankine who has served a five-week suspension dating back to late last season. For the Dogs, Arthur Jones will be out of concussion protocols but isn't guaranteed to get up, and Adam Treloar is edging closer to return from a calf, but that could come via the VFL instead.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $2.00, Dogs $1.80

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

MCG, 1:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Richmond veterans Nick Vlastuin (conditioning) and Dion Prestia (hamstring) are expected to put their hand up for selection this week, but young tall Jonty Faull will miss through suspension. For the Suns, Jed Walter served his one-week suspension but was still held out of the team for the Round 1 win over the Eagles. Who should be in the frame again, while Bailey Humphrey (hamstring tightness) will need to get through training this week before being deemed fit to return.

ESPN tip: Suns by 53 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.50, Suns $1.14

ENGIE Stadium, 4:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: St Kilda pair Mattaes Phillipou (corked quad) and Liam Ryan (corked shoulder) are worse for wear after the loss to the Dees but haven't yet been ruled out for Round 2, though Rowan Marshall should return after missing through concussion protocols. Meanwhile, the Giants are expected to still be without a host of stars, including Sam Taylor, Darcy Jones, Brent Daniels, Josh Kelly, Toby Bedford, and Aaron Cadman.

ESPN tip: Giants by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.44, Saints $2.75

Optus Stadium, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Dockers by 24 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.31, Demons $3.40

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Adelaide Oval, 3:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Power by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.36, Bombers $3.10

Optus Stadium, 6:10pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 31 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $2.45, Roos $1.55