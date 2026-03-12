'Child sex victim' had links to footy champ, trial told

This week on Red Time, Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca debate whether coaching or raw talent matters more when building a successful AFL team. (1:44)

Official documents suggest a young girl allegedly molested by disgraced football legend Barry Cable had stayed at his family home, a court has been told.

The 82-year-old former Australian rules player is fighting a slew of historical child sexual abuse accusations relating to a girl aged about eight in a criminal trial in Perth.

He allegedly abused the girl at his family home in the late 1960s when she was staying with Cable and his wife Helen for about a month, which he denies.

The abuse allegedly involved intimate physical contact and attempted penetrative sex on multiple occasions when Cable's wife was asleep.

Mrs Cable, 81, on Thursday told the WA District Court she knew the woman when she was a child but did not see her regularly, and that she had never stayed with her and Cable.

Documents exhibited in court painted a different picture.

"They have had (the girl) living with them before," a record from 1972, before Cable moved to Melbourne to play in the VFL, said.

"Arrangements have been made by me for (the girl) to stay with Mr and Mrs Cable for a while," said another document from the same year.

"She was there last year."

Mrs Cable repeatedly denied the assertions and also said the girl had not stayed with them in the 1960s.

Prosecutor Kim Jennings quizzed Mrs Cable about the array of homes where the couple had lived in Perth and Melbourne during the 1960s and '70s after being married in 1965.

The woman behind the allegations has claimed the Cables lived in the beachside suburb of Scarborough, and had air-conditioning and a swimming pool, but Mrs Cable said her family had never lived there.

Ms Jennings also probed Mrs Cable about her family's relationship with another woman, who has alleged Cable sexually abused her about the same time when she was a girl.

Mrs Cable was in the witness box for more then two hours, during which she repeatedly denied most of Ms Jennings' assertions about the complainant's links to her family.

Mrs Cable also recalled events from the 1980s in Melbourne when two women have alleged Cable sexually abused them in a backyard swimming pool.

Cable has denied five counts of indecent dealing with a girl aged under 13 and two counts of unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under 13 between December 31, 1966 and December 31, 1969.

An aunt of the complainant also gave evidence on Thursday.

She said her niece had told her about Cable's alleged abuse decades earlier.

"She told me that he molested her," she said.

"I'd say over 30 years ago.

"She said that like he touched her and made her do things to him sexually."

Cable's lawyer Tom Percy KC has accused the complainant of making up the allegations in a bid to "cash in" after she learned Cable had been found guilty of similar allegations during a civil trial in 2023, which she forcefully denied.

The civil trial found Cable abused a girl over five years from 1968 when she was aged 12. The victim was awarded $818,700 in damages.

The civil trial judge said there was compelling evidence the former footballer had violated other children.

Cable, who repeatedly attempted to have the civil case proceedings permanently thrown out and did not attend the trial, denied the abuse.

He was later stripped of his Australian Football Hall of Fame honours following an illustrious playing career in the 1960s and '70s for Perth and East Perth in the WAFL and North Melbourne in the VFL, going on to coach in both leagues.

He has been dumped from the Sport Australia Hall of Fame and the West Australian Football Commission revoked the former champion's Hall of Fame membership, including his Legend status.

The prosecution and defence have closed their evidence but the trial continues with closing arguments on Friday.

