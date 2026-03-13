'Proud' Mitchell rapt with Hawks' response to week in headlines

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Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has hailed Dylan Moore and Connor Macdonald after the gun forwards shrugged off their week in the headlines to stand tall in a thumping 62-point win over Essendon.

The Hawks successfully responded to their opening-round loss to GWS as a run of six unanswered goals in Friday night's second term set up a 21.19 (145) to 13.5 (83) victory at the MCG.

News emerged on Tuesday that Moore and Macdonald had spent a night in an Arizona jail in November for alleged trespassing after climbing a scissor lift while out drinking, with Moore stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Macdonald (24 disposals, two goals, 12 score involvements) and Moore (24 disposals, one goal, 13 score involvements) responded in style.

"I was really pleased with the lads," Mitchell said.

"Obviously, it's been a massive week for them on an individual basis, if we forget what's actually happened, just for a second.

"You've just got two young men who are front and back page of the papers and there's been a lot of eyeballs on them, a lot of self-consciousness about how they've gone about it, a lot of explaining to do.

"And so to be able to perform at a high level with all of that around you, I'm proud that they were able to do that."

Eyes were also on Essendon star Zach Merrett, who last off-season unsuccessfully requested a trade to Hawthorn, despite holding the captaincy and having two years left on his contract.

Dylan Moore of the Hawks celebrates a goal Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Despite the focus on him, Merrett (32 disposals) was typically superb and brought the house down in the second term after he intercepted the ball and kicked a thumping goal from just inside 50.

"It does affect you, but it doesn't necessarily affect your performance," coach Brad Scott said.

"Connor Macdonald, Dylan Moore, did it affect their preparation coming into the game? I would have thought it did, but it doesn't necessarily impact their performance.

"And that's what professional athletes do. You've got to, regardless of circumstance.

"You've got to be able to stand up, and it takes a certain type of character and resilience, and no one should have been surprised about the way Zach played tonight, and because we know him so well, and that's just what he's made of."

Essendon excited with a run-and-gun style early, trailing by just seven at quarter-time.

But the game descended into a demoralising season opener, where Hawthorn took advantage of turnovers and converted them into devastating attacks.

Mitchell's call to bring in Ned Reeves (two goals, 16 hitouts) to partner Lloyd Meek (26 hitouts) in the ruck paid dividends as Hawthorn's midfield of Jai Newcombe (22 disposals), Josh Ward (26 disposals) and Conor Nash (23 disposals) dominated.

Jack Gunston (five goals) and Nick Watson (four) were damaging.

Essendon debutant Dyson Sharp kicked a first-term checkside goal and added another in the second quarter as Essendon trailed by just five.

Then Mabior Chol and Watson snagged two goals apiece amid the six-goal unanswered run that put the Hawks up by 44 at halftime.

Hawthorn never looked back, leaving Scott to lament Essendon's "inability to defend" on transition.

"I don't think anyone's under any illusions we've got a big gap to bridge, but we've got a good lesson tonight," Scott said.

Hawthorn next host a mouth-watering clash with Sydney on Thursday while the Bombers travel to face Port Adelaide on Sunday.