Injuries mar Swans' thumping win over premiers

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Joel Amartey bagged five goals, but injuries to stars Errol Gulden and Isaac Heeney were cause for concern, as Sydney blitzed understrength Brisbane early in a 44-point win at the SCG.

Sydney kicked the first seven goals of Saturday's game on their way to a second home victory, winning 15.14 (104) to 8.12 (60).

Gulden (shoulder) and Heeney (hamstring) were both withdrawn in the final quarter and will have scans over the coming days, with Sydney coach Dean Cox non-committal about their status.

Brisbane, without the suspended Harris Andrews, Zac Bailey and Darcy Gardiner and the injured Hugh McCluggage, dropped to 0-2 in their season start.

The Lions trailed by 34 and 48 at the first two breaks and didn't kick successive goals until the third quarter, which they won by seven points.

They got within 29 in the final quarter, before successive goals to Justin McInerney and Brodie Grundy and Amartey blew the margin back to 47.

"Our turnover game really improved and we were able to capitalise from some of those moments," Cox said.

"That was probably the most pleasing part and then also to convert."

Star recruit Charlie Curnow was well contained by Ryan Lester, kicking 0.2, but Sydney had plenty of other weapons.

Amartey kicked and marked with authority and Isaac Heeney and Logan McDonald each booted two goals.

Tom McCartin racked up a career-high 27 possessions for Sydney.

Brisbane won 22 more clearances but lacked the polish going forward.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said the game was lost in the first quarter but said he would take more positives than negatives out of the game.

'I'm not surprised the tempo found us out in the first quarter, because there's a lot of guys who haven't been playing at that level for a long time," Fagan said.

"In my heart I thought this could be tough for those guys because we had to make so many changes this week.

"Sydney were brilliant in the first quarter and they played better tonight and clearly should have won, but I liked the way we dug in."

The Swans early pressure paid dividends as they kicked four of their first five goals from turnovers and piled on the first 31 points of the game.

Nick Blakey goaled from 50 inside the first minute and Sydney added further majors from Malcolm Rosas and Heeney before Brisbane recorded a single disposal inside their forward 50.

Brisbane's first goal came after the quarter-time siren, when an accurate Charlie Cameron set shot cut the deficit to 34 points.

Dayne Zorko tallied a match-high 30 touches for Brisbane and Lachie Neale 28 and Cameron and Bruce Reville both kicked two goals.