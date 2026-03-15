'Find out what we're made of': Devils ready for VFL return

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Caleb Mitchell is one of many who knows Tasmania's VFL season opener is part of a much bigger picture.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has played three top-level games for the Sydney Swans, will be in the Devils' side that runs out on North Hobart Oval against Coburg in Round 1.

Tasmania played in the VFL from 2001-08, but Saturday's fixture is the first time the Devils will put a team on the field ahead of their entry into the AFL and AFLW in 2028.

"As a leadership group and a whole cohort we've spoken about the privilege it is to represent the state for the first time in a long time," Mitchell said.

"Although we're a small part of the AFL team, we're very excited to kick-start what will be exciting times for Tasmania.

"It's something all Tasmanians are really ready for."

Devils CEO Brendon Gale said despite some hesitation from AFL headquarters, the club was desperate to get two years of VFL under their belt ahead of 2028.

"It is our intention to put our teams, our football programs, our organisation under as much pressure as possible ... to find out what we're made of," he said.

Tasmania VFL captain Robbie Fox. Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"It's the beginning of a much larger story."

Tasmania, a passionate AFL state, has long fought for entry into the national competition.

A final condition for their licence was ticked off in December when state parliament approved construction of a $1.13 billion waterfront stadium in Hobart.

The VFL squad is captained by former Sydney Swans defender and two-time grand final player Robbie Fox, with the Burnie-born 32-year-old deciding to return home.

There are youngsters hoping to push their case for a return to higher honours, including 20-year-old Tasmanian Geordie Payne, the No.1 pick of the 2024 mid-season rookie draft.

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Jye Menzie, who spent three and a half seasons at Essendon, is also on the roster.

There are also some local heavyweights, including seven-time state premiership winner 32-year-old Brad Cox-Goodyer.

The Devils have played one pre-season practice game, going down 92-72 to Werribee.

North Hobart Oval, widely regarded as the home of Australian rules football in Tasmania, hasn't yet sold out but is expected to go close to its 11,135 capacity.

Ex-GWS Giant Meghan Gaffney is part of the Devils' VFLW squad, which will start their season in May.

"We're one club and we're doing this together. I'm loving how much the state gets around it," she said.