The biggest AFL overreactions after Round 2: Fixture criticism is overblown, Keays was out of line

Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca discuss whether the AFL's "pointless" interchange cap actually improves the game or just limits teams for no real reason. (3:02)

Why the interchange cap is the most 'pointless' rule in the AFL (3:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Is the widespread criticism levelled at the AFL's fixturing fair? Should Ben Keays have been penalised for telling a fan to delay the game?

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the week's big takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

Criticism of the fixture has been way over the top

The AFL has come under fire in the early part of season 2026 for putting together what many footy fans believe to be a disjointed, nonsensical fixture. Is there merit behind the criticism or is this just the latest case of the footy public making a mountain out of a molehill?

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

The fixturing in 2026 has been nothing short of diabolical. Let's quickly recap the nonsense.

We began with Opening Round, where 10 teams featured and the other eight were given a bye despite having not yet played a game. There was no Saturday game until 4:15pm and no Sunday game until 7:20pm! The league isn't really doing all it can to build momentum.

The following week all 18 teams played. Great. But then this past weekend the byes have crept back in with four teams sidelined, including three of last year's preliminary finalists. Once again, truncating momentum.

This week, we're treated to a Saturday night spectacular between Essendon and North Melbourne. Now some of that blame can fall on the broadcasters, but the league didn't exactly set itself up for success by scheduling any blockbuster contests on the day.

If that's not enough, these silly byes have meant we've now got teams on ridiculous breaks. The Hawks have 18 days between their Round 2 clash against the Swans and their Easter Monday match against the Cats. The Blues, meanwhile, played the opening game of Round 1, had a bye in Round 2, and then play the final game of Round 3. That's a 17 day break between games.

How is the fixture already so messy and we're not yet a month into the season!?

-- Jake Michaels

Ben Keays was out of line using a spectator to delay the game

In the dying moments of Adelaide's thriller against the Western Bulldogs, with the Crows up by one goal, Ben Keays told a nearby fan to hold onto the ball after it went into the crowd, buying his side crucial seconds to reset defensively in a moment that quickly went viral and split opinions across the footy world, with some even suggesting it's an act that should be penalised via a 50-metre penalty.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

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Call it cheeky, call it gamesmanship -- but out of line? Not for me. I think it was smart.

At the end of the day, there's nothing in the rules (for now) that says a player can't gesture to a fan (within reason, of course), and more importantly, the spectator still makes their own decision. Keays didn't physically stop play, the fan chose to hold onto the ball. That's a pretty important distinction no matter what Keays 'wants' to happen.

Sure, you can understand the frustration. If you're a Bulldogs supporter -- or you're Connor Budarick in that very situation with four minutes remaining in a close contest waiting for the footy to come back -- it's annoying. It halts momentum in a critical moment.

But let's not act like this is some major breach of the spirit of the game. At worst, it's a potentially-annoying bit of s---housery. At best, it's actually pretty funny.

And practically speaking, how on earth do you police it? Are umpires meant to interpret player gestures towards the crowd? What's to stop opposition fans from doing the exact same thing to manufacture a 50-metre penalty? It opens a can of worms the AFL wouldn't want to -- and shouldn't -- deal with.

Let's not over-officiate things or pretend this happens 50 times a game. Lighten up -- it's clever, harmless, and a bit of theatre.

Well played, Ben.

-- Jarryd Barca