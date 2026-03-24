Expert tips, best tips for Round 3 of the AFL

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, the team finds yet another fixture quirk, with West Coast's Round 3 clash set to start at 9:30am AWST. (1:18)

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Who should you be tipping in Round 3 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Round 3 is here and it kicks off at GMHBA Stadium with Geelong hosting Adelaide. The Cats are coming off the bye and still feel a bit hard to read. They were smashed by the Suns in Opening Round and then looked asleep for a half against Fremantle before turning it on late, meaning they've really only put together a couple of strong quarters so far this season. Adelaide, meanwhile, are coming off a tight loss to the Dogs and will be keen to bounce back with another chance to get a win in Victoria.

Friday night sees Collingwood travel as far as Marvel Stadium to take on GWS. The Giants have had the edge over the Pies in recent years, but after a strong start against the Hawks, they've now lost a bit of momentum and will be looking to respond. This one's in Melbourne rather than the usual "showground for livestock", which could play a factor.

To finish things off, Port Adelaide host West Coast. Port were strong last week at home, but with Connor Rozee set to miss a chunk of football, more responsibility falls on Zak Butters to lead the way. It feels like a good chance for them to steady again. The Eagles, though, are coming off their first win of the season and are building nicely, with Harley Reid and their young group starting to generate some momentum. Let's see if they can carry that through to the weekend.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 6

Season total: 14

Certainty and why: The Tigers showed some fight for a half against the Suns before losing by 10 goals. Not sure they will challenge the Dockers, either.

Upset and why: The Blues will have had 17 days off and should be fresh against a Demons side travelling back from Perth.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Collingwood vs. GWS

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Fremantle vs. Richmond

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Melbourne

Matt Walsh

Last week: 4

Season total: 13

Certainty and why: Freo at home, has to be the closest thing to a certainty.

Upset and why: I think Carlton is better than Melbourne. Just.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Collingwood vs. GWS

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Fremantle vs. Richmond

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Melbourne

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 4

Season total: 15

Certainty and why: If you're not tipping Freo, take off your yellow and black glasses and try again.

Upset and why: The Blues are underdogs with the bookies at the time of writing and I reckon that's a 50-50, happy to side with them after a break. Reckon the Saints and Giants have good claims, too.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Collingwood vs. GWS

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Fremantle vs. Richmond

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Melbourne

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 3

Season total: 12

Certainty and why: Fremantle again. They're my lock for the second straight week, and this one should be even more straightforward given the matchup.

Upset and why: GWS, I have tipped the Magpies, but the Giants are a red-hot chance to win on a rare Friday night outing.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Collingwood vs. GWS

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Fremantle vs. Richmond

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Melbourne