AFL Round 3: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca discuss whether the AFL's "pointless" interchange cap actually improves the game or just limits teams for no real reason. (3:02)

Why the interchange cap is the most 'pointless' rule in the AFL (3:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 3 of the 2026 AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a blockbuster clash between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium. Then, the Magpies face the Giants at Marvel Stadium on Friday.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

GMHBA Stadium, 7:30pm [AEDT]

Team news: Callum Ah Chee was the big news out of the loss to the Bulldogs for the Crows; he'll miss up to six weeks with a hamstring tear. For the Cats, James Worpel missed the win over Fremantle with a finger injury, but after the bye should be right to take his place this week. Ollie Henry has put his hand up for selection after booting five goals in the VFL's big win over Essendon.

ESPN tip: Cats by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.50, Crows $2.60

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm [AEDT]

Team news: Collingwood could welcome back key defenders Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe this week if they get through a week of training unscathed, with both missing the side's opening two matches due to calf injuries. The Giants could also welcome back a host of stars, including Toby Bedford (hamstring), Aaron Cadman (pelvis), and Brent Daniels (hamstring) in what would be a huge boost as they look to get back on the winners' list.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.55, Giants $2.45

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Marvel Stadium, 12:35pm [AEDT]

Team news: Zac Bailey and Darcy Gardiner will both return from suspension this week, but Harris Andrews is still sidelined until Round 5. Hugh McCluggage (calf) and Logan Morris (hand) are also a chance to return.

ESPN tip: Lions by 28 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.45, Lions $1.55

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Optus Stadium, 4:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: The Tigers may have to make some big changes, with both Toby Nankervis and Tom Lynch suffering hamstring injuries in the loss to the Suns last week.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 43 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.07, Tigers $8.00

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Team news: North Melbourne key defender Griffin Logue (thigh) left the field in the clash with the Eagles in the first quarter and will almost certainly miss this week, though the full extent of his injury is still unknown. Meanwhile, Mason Redman suffered a suspected torn meniscus against Port Adelaide and is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines, but Jacob Farrow could come into consideration after his 31 disposals and one goal in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $2.45, Kangaroos $1.53

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Adelaide Oval, 12:30pm [AEDT]

Team news: Port Adelaide are bracing to lose captain Connor Rozee to a serious injury after he left the field with a leg injury against the Bombers.

ESPN tip: Power by 20 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.18, Eagles $4.50

MCG, 3:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Demons by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $2.00, Demons $1.77