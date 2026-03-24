Six Points: Dons surely win the spoon; the attacking 'behemoth' taking footy by storm

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, the team finds yet another fixture quirk, with West Coast's Round 3 clash set to start at 9:30am AWST. (1:18)

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Each week of the 2026 AFL season, ESPN.com.au's Jake Michaels looks at six talking points.

This week's Six Points feature the dismal Bombers, another week of poor fixturing, why the Brownlow Medal should be a two-horse race, and a truly wild Ben King stat.

1. Essendon should now be the wooden spoon favourite

New season, same old Bombers. It's been a diabolical start to the year for Essendon. Two 10-goal beltings. Two insipid performances. And two games that have left just about everyone convinced this club will be in a season-long battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

At the conclusion of Round 2, bookmakers have the Bombers as a $3 chance to finish on the bottom of the ladder. Only Richmond is a shorter price, and marginally, at $2.80. The fact West Coast is considered less likely to claim the wooden spoon than Essendon tells you basically everything you need to know about the position this club finds itself in.

Essendon hasn't won a game since it beat Richmond on May 23 in the annual Dreamtime clash. Since then, the Bombers have lost 15 times in succession. Nine of those games were by at least 40 points and three of them by at least 90 points.

Across the first two games of this season, Essendon ranks dead last for points conceded, points conceded from turnover, points scored from turnover, clearance differential, inside 50 differential, time in forward half, forward half intercepts ... the list is nearly endless. But the most worrying sign has to be the lack of effort, pressure, and defensive running.

Essendon's pressure factor of 149 against Port Adelaide was their second-lowest ever recorded in a game. Their fourth-quarter rating of 120 is the second-lowest by any team in any quarter. Ever. The playing group appears as though it's given up before we've even got going in season 2026. That has to fall on Brad Scott, who, amazingly, continues to escape media criticism.

FACT: Essendon conceded 305 marks across the first two games. That's the most any team has ever conceded in a two week period.

It doesn't help that this club has drafted abysmally over the past decade. Between 2020 and 2022 the Bombers had five first round picks: Nic Cox, Archie Perkins, Zach Reid, Ben Hobbs, Elijah Tsatas. All have failed to justify their high draft selection. Outside former skipper Zach Merrett, who has made it clear he wants out, there may not be another top 100 player on the list.

It may seem as grim as it gets from an Essendon perspective, but it might just be set to get worse before things improve.

The Bombers have started the 2026 season with two catastrophic losses. Mark Brake/Getty Images

2. The AFL fixturing remains a confusing, shocking mess

On last week's ESPN Footy Podcast, I argued that the AFL must fall on its sword and admit its Opening Round concept, in its current state, is wildly flawed and either needs a complete overhaul or be scrapped altogether. This week, I'm continuing the theme of criticising the league's forever frustrating fixture.

Carlton, who last played Richmond to open Round 1 on March 12, did not feature this past weekend and will not play again until the final game of Round 3 on Sunday afternoon. That means the Blues will have 17 days between games! It's the first time in history a team has played the first game of a round, had a bye the following week, and then played the final game of the next round!

Amazingly, next week we'll have another team join them. Hawthorn will have 18 days off between its win over Sydney on March 19 and its annual Easter Monday clash against Geelong on April 6 and also complete the first game of a round, bye week, final game of a round trifecta.

This idiotic fixturing of having teams on extended breaks before they've even played three times is not only ridiculous from a fan enjoyment and season building perspective but also potentially dangerous. Players aren't close to peak conditioning at this stage of the season, and it's little wonder we're seeing a spike in soft tissue injuries.

And while we're criticising the fixture, spare a thought for West Coast. The Eagles face the Power at Adelaide Oval on Sunday afternoon, except it won't begin on Sunday afternoon in Western Australia, rather Sunday morning. The scheduled 12:00pm time in Adelaide will be 9:30am in Western Australia!

3. The Bulldogs have become a scary scoring behemoth

There are three ways to score in footy: from turnover, from clearance, and from kick-ins. For most teams, the majority of scoring is generated from turnover, and we almost never see a club proficient in all three. Until now.

HOW TEAMS SCORED IN 2025 TURNOVER 55% CLEARANCE 40% KICK-INS 5%

The Western Bulldogs have proven through three games they can hit the scoreboard in all three ways, making a strong case to being one of the most proficient attacks of the modern era.

In Opening Round, against Brisbane, the Bulldogs scored 37 points from defensive 50 and 31 points from kick-ins. That ranked No. 1 for the week.

In Round 1, against GWS, they scored 69 points from clearance, including 32 points from centre clearances. That also ranked No. 1 for the week.

And in Round 2, against Adelaide, they scored 78 points from turnover. That was the second-most for the round, only behind Port Adelaide, who had the luxury of facing the abysmal Bombers.

FACT: The Bulldogs have scored at least 94 points in 21 of their past 22 games.

"From the three games that they've played [this season], they've shown three dominant ways to score," said Champion Data's Christian Joly on the ESPN Footy Podcast earlier in the week. "If that becomes plan A, plan B, plan C in finals, or on Grand Final day, then look out."

4. Surely the Brownlow Medal is going to either Bont or Nick

It's pretty crazy that neither Marcus Bontempelli nor Nick Daicos can call themself a Brownlow Medal winner. No matter where your footy allegiances lie, it's tough to deny they are the two best players in the sport, and yet the league's most prestigious individual award continues to elude both.

For Bontempelli, he has polled the ninth-most Brownlow Medal votes in league history. Only Scott Pendlebury and Joel Selwood have tallied more without ever taking home 'Charlie', and Bontempelli is near certain to surpass both of their career totals this year.

For Daicos, he has the most votes ever through four seasons and has finished top three in each of the last three counts. The 38 votes he polled to finish runner-up to Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps in 2024 would have won every other count before it.

READ: ESPN's 2026 Brownlow Medal predictor

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal against the Lions in Opening Round. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The numbers for both to begin this season are ominous. Bontempelli has already justified my decision to rank him as the No. 1 player in the league, averaging 27 disposals, seven inside 50s, and over two goals per game as the Bulldogs have started the year in red-hot form.

And then there's Daicos. It seems the Collingwood superstar will forever deal with public criticism, despite consistently playing at a ridiculously high level. Through his two games, he's averaging 37 disposals, 28 uncontested possessions, and a goal.

I'm calling it now, outside of injury, there's no chance one (or maybe both!) of these guys doesn't win it this year!

5. Something quirky I noticed

I'll admit, this one was originally brought to my attention last year by my colleague Matt Walsh, but it still remains well and truly relevant today.

Ben King sits atop the Coleman Medal standings after booting 16 goals through three games, including seven on the weekend against the Tigers. The Suns spearhead has developed into not only of the most efficient key forwards of the modern era, but one of the most efficient to ever play the game.

Ben King kicks for goal against the Tigers. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

King has had 18 total kicks this year. Of those, 17 have been shots at goal. Of those shots, 16 were goals.

It's a familiar theme with King. Last year, he had 128 total kicks for the season. Of those, 108, or 83.7%, were shots at goal. In fact, since missed shots began being recorded by Champion Data back in 2002, no player has a higher percentage of their kicks being shots at goal.

THE HIGHEST KICK-TO-SHOT RATIOS (SINCE 2002) PLAYER GAMES KICKS SHOTS % BEN KING 122 679 459 67.6 MAX KING 82 539 321 59.6 JYE AMISS 72 387 213 55.0 LANCE FRANKLIN 354 3733 2054 55.0 NICK LARKEY 135 797 434 54.5 JOSH J. KENNEDY 293 2356 1267 53.8 MARK WILLIAMS 114 780 412 52.8 JAMARRA UGLE-HAGAN 66 500 257 51.4 KURT TIPPETT 177 1190 597 50.2 MITCH GEORGIADES 94 668 334 50.0

6. My favourite stat of the week

Right, you can all officially stop blaming the umpires when your team loses a game.

Through the opening three weeks, only 35% of the teams that have won the free kick count have won the game. Enough said.