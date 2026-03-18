Hawks primed to keep 'ball rolling' against Swans

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After kickstarting their AFL campaign in ominous fashion, Hawthorn are ready to kick up another level to nullify Sydney's weapons, says midfielder Conor Nash.

The Hawks had plenty of expectation heading into 2026 after reaching the preliminary final last year.

After delivering a lacklustre opening-round loss to GWS, the heat was on.

But Nash hailed the Hawks' character after an ominous thumping of Essendon he believes can prove a platform for a strong opening chunk of the year.

"That's the kind of kick-start you need for your season," Nash told AAP after the win over Essendon.

"We've got the ball rolling. We looked like us again there. So pretty happy.

Jack Ginnivan, Blake Hardwick, and Nick Watson celebrate Hawthorn's win over the Bombers. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We know it's just one week, quick turn around, and we've got a huge test now against Sydney."

Red-hot Sydney, who comfortably won their first two games against Carlton and Brisbane, are a daunting prospect in Thursday night's clash with the Hawks at the MCG.

"They've just got weapons and threats everywhere -- and particularly in midfield, that's where they've got heavy reliance, heavy dominance," Nash said.

"We're gonna have to bring our A-game.

"It's gonna have to be up to top notch. We know it'll go to another level again.

"But we front up every week and we're looking forward to it."

The Hawks' midfield of Jai Newcombe, Nash, Josh Ward and Cam Mackenzie got the job done in the clinches against Essendon.

But Sydney -- albeit without stars Errol Gulden (shoulder) and Isaac Heeney (hamstring) -- still have the likes of Chad Warner, Justin McInerney and James Rowbottom to contend with.

"They've got threats everywhere. We'll have to have a plan for those boys," Nash said.

"The biggest part will be getting it done together as a group.

"That's the beauty of our midfield. We try to spread the load. It's a real workmanlike midfield."