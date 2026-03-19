'There's only so much you can prepare for': Crows embrace Bulldogs challenge

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Where most saw a brutal early schedule, Adelaide veteran Rory Laird saw opportunity.

An away game against Collingwood at the MCG, followed by Friday night's home clash against the Western Bulldogs, is a perfect chance to repair his club's finals credentials, Laird says.

Adelaide exited last year's finals with consecutive home losses but prevailed in their season-opener -- a confidence-boosting 13-point win against the Pies.

"If you look at a finals-like atmosphere, you get Collingwood at the 'G first game -- there's 62,000 (spectators) on a Saturday night," Laird told reporters on Thursday.

"You go: that's a good stepping stone.

"Then you get Friday night back out here against arguably the hottest team in the competition.

"So it's just repetition and getting experience in that.

Rory Laird, Taylor Walker, and Wayne Milera celebrate Adelaide's win over Collingwood. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I know other guys have touched on the finals and all that, but we have moved on.

"We have learnt from that and now hopefully you can see the progression in that sort of space."

The Crows were cognisant of the challenge presented by hosting the Dogs, who have banked two impressive wins: an opening five-point away triumph against reigning premiers Brisbane, followed by an 81-point hammering of GWS.

Central to Adelaide's planning will be curtailing brilliant Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli and attacking twin towers Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton.

"There's only so much you can prepare for those kind of guys, they're always going to have their imprint in the game," Laird said.

"(Ed) Richards, Tim English -- you can probably pretty name much half their team as you go.

"These guys are all stars, so massive respect for the Dogs and what they do and they're in some great nick at the moment."

But Laird said the comeback of dynamo Izak Rankine, who has served his four-game ban for a homophobic slur, was a massive boost for the Crows.

"The thing with Ranks is, he has put in a mountain of work and he's actually super-fit, his tank is really, really good endurance-wise," he said.

"And I know how excited he is.

"It's always hard, the first three or four rounds to sort of get your legs, but a massive inclusion for us.

"Obviously he's a superstar and bit of a barometer for us; he brings a lot of energy so it's exciting to be back alongside him."