Gunston and Moore fire Hawks past Swans in thriller

Veteran forward Jack Gunston's four goals and an influential display from co-captain Jai Newcombe have fired Hawthorn to a 17-point win over previously unbeaten Sydney.

The Hawks trailed by 20 points in the third quarter but finished full of running in their 14.15 (99) to 13.4 (82) victory at the MCG in front of 47,945 fans on Thursday night.

Gunston put Hawthorn in front with his third major approaching time-on in the final term - the 13th lead change of a see-sawing contest - and added another to all but seal the result.

The Hawks kicked five goals to one in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks held off the Swans late in their Thursday ngiht clash at the MCG. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Dylan Moore (three goals) was lively in the front half and Newcombe lifted his side with 31 disposals and nine clearances.

Josh Ward (27 touches) was busy and Jack Ginnivan (22) got involved late, while Tom Barrass limited Swans spearhead Charlie Curnow's impact.

Curnow kicked two early goals on Josh Battle before the Hawks made a move.

Chad Warner (27 disposals, six clearances) and Callum Mills (29 touches) fought hard for a Sydney side that was without star duo Errol Gulden and Isaac Heeney through injuries.