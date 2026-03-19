Gunston and Moore fire Hawks past Swans in thriller

Veteran forward Jack Gunston's four goals and an influential display from co-captain Jai Newcombe have fired Hawthorn to a 17-point win over previously unbeaten Sydney.
The Hawks trailed by 20 points in the third quarter but finished full of running in their 14.15 (99) to 13.4 (82) victory at the MCG in front of 47,945 fans on Thursday night.
Gunston put Hawthorn in front with his third major approaching time-on in the final term - the 13th lead change of a see-sawing contest - and added another to all but seal the result.
The Hawks kicked five goals to one in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Moore (three goals) was lively in the front half and Newcombe lifted his side with 31 disposals and nine clearances.
Josh Ward (27 touches) was busy and Jack Ginnivan (22) got involved late, while Tom Barrass limited Swans spearhead Charlie Curnow's impact.
Curnow kicked two early goals on Josh Battle before the Hawks made a move.
Chad Warner (27 disposals, six clearances) and Callum Mills (29 touches) fought hard for a Sydney side that was without star duo Errol Gulden and Isaac Heeney through injuries.
Logan McDonald kicked three goals for the Swans, including a controversial major that put them in front during the final quarter, awarded a mark and 50-metre penalty after Josh Weddle got a hand on the ball.
It was a hot start, with 11 goals and six lead changes shared in the opening 25 minutes as Mabior Chol and Curnow caused headaches for defenders at opposite ends.
The Swans dominated territory, leading the inside-50 count 19-8, but were ahead by just five points at quarter-time, with Hawthorn's efficiency in attack keeping them in it.
Play tightened up in the second term and the goals dried up until Sydney broke the game open after halftime.
The visitors piled on four consecutive goals in an eight-minute burst in the third quarter, taking a game-high 20-point lead in the process.
But Newcombe lifted and the Hawks wrestled their way back into the contest.
It came as Nick Watson (18 disposals) underwent treatment on a corked glute and spent more than 15 minutes off the ground.
The livewire forward returned, only to cop an accidental bump to the head from Newcombe, but featured prominently in the latter stages and kicked the last goal of the match on the siren.
Hawthorn and Sydney both have an early-season bye next week before resuming in round four.