Hawks star accuses fans of throwing cans on field

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Hawthorn livewire Nick Watson has accused Sydney supporters of throwing a full soft drink container at him in a heated finish to their AFL clash.

Watson put the finishing touch on the Hawks' hard-fought 14.15 (99) to 13.4 (82) win at the MCG on Thursday night with a goal after the siren.

He was then involved in an animated exchange with fans in the section of the ground occupied by the Swans' cheer squad.

"They were throwing Coke Zero cans out there ... I saw one just go straight past me," Watson told Nova on Friday.

"I dunno what happened with the guy but ... it just landed right next to us.