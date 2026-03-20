Baker's crumb helps Bulldogs pip Adelaide in thriller

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A stunning late goal from Oskar Baker has helped the Western Bulldogs pip Adelaide by six points in an AFL thriller.

Baker, on the run from a tight angle, slotted the match-winner in the Dogs' gallant 14.10 (94) to 13.10 (88) victory at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Luke Beveridge's side have now claimed the scalps of the reigning premiers Brisbane, last year's finalists GWS, and minor premiers Adelaide in a hot start to the season.

But they required Baker's lasp-gasp heroics after comeback Crow Izak Rankine seemingly capped a stunning Adelaide fightback.

Adelaide appeared gone when 26 points down early in the final quarter, but booted five goals in a 10-minute patch to snatch the lead.

Rankine, on return from a four-game ban for an anti-gay slur, sensationally put the Crows in front by six points with about eight minutes remaining.

But the Dogs, with Bailey Williams snapping accurately, squared scores before a rushed behind was followed by Baker's brilliant late major.

Baker (three goals) was running at pace under severe heat but curled through the game-breaker.

His teammates Aaron Naughton and the dynamic Joel Freijah (24 disposals) also booted three goals each, while skipper Marcus Bontempelli collected a match-high 30 touches plus a goal.

Midfielders Ed Richards (29 disposals), Tom Liberatore (28) and Matt Kennedy (27) were all pivotal in the triumph.

Adelaide attackers Taylor Walker (three goals), Riley Thilthorpe (two), Darcy Fogarty (two) and Josh Rachele (two) all hit the scoreboard.

Captain Jordan Dawson (25 possessions, one goal) and Josh Worrell (25, nine marks) were also prominent.

The Dogs, after consecutive conversions from Freijah following frees, set the tone early, racing to a 20-0 advantage.

Adelaide's first score came from a 50m penalty to Jordan Butts - his first goal in 87 AFL games - and the Dogs led 3.4 (22) to 3.0 (18) at quarter-time.

That advantage disappeared when Adelaide's Thilthorpe goaled to give the home side the lead for the first time.

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However, it proved short-lived, the Bulldogs rising to the challenge in style, as Freijah's third triggered the next four goals in a 15-minute burst.

Crows ace Thilthorpe reduced the margin to 15 points at halftime and both teams booted three goals before a third-term flashpoint when Sam Darcy gave away successive 50m penalties to Adelaide's Butts.

But the backman sprayed a 20m set shot that could have reduced the margin to only nine points.

Instead, to compound his blunder, Butts soon gave away a free kick to Darcy, who coolly converted a 50m shot for a 19-point buffer.

The home side scored another point, with the visitors taking an 18-point break into the last change, 11.7 (73) to 8.7 (55).

Naughton's third major increased the break to a seemingly safe 26 points, before Adelaide's late onslaught.