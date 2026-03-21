Saints squeeze out GWS in lightning-delayed clash

St Kilda withstood a late GWS fightback to register their first AFL win of the season, squeezing out the Giants by four points at Engie Stadium.

Saints kicked seven successive goals on a run from early in the first quarter until halfway through the second term, to at one point lead by 39 on their way to a 11.12 (78) to 10.14 (74) victory.

GWS got within four in the last 23 seconds, kicking five of the six goals in the final quarter.

St Kilda ended a run of four straight losses to GWS, who dropped to 1-2 for the season after consecutive losses.