Coach wants Giants to take offence to the next level

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Adam Kingsley is intent on improving the Giants' poor clearance and offensive efforts, and could have some welcome reinforcements for their clash with Collingwood.

After piling on 19 goals while scoring 122 points in their opening-round win over Hawthorn, GWS struggled to score and at centre clearances in losses to the Bulldogs and Saints.

They were held to 59 and 74 points respectively, managing just 18 goals across the two games.

Their centre-clearance results were also poor, losing 20-10 to the Bulldogs and 15-8 to the Saints, against who they won just two in the first half.

The Giants have fallen to 1-2. Photo by Jason McCawley/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"We need to go to work on our centre bounce work, we need to certainly play a better brand offensively, much more like we did in the second half, and I think we'll be a pretty good team if we manage to fix those areas," GWS coach Kingsley said in the lead-up to Friday night's clash with Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.

"Two weeks in a row we've kicked not a great score, so it's a big game for Friday night against the Pies, a great opportunity for us to try and put a good score against them."

GWS entered the campaign with a lengthy injury list, but Kingsley said key players Aaron Cadman, Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels could be in line for their first game of the season.

"They've still got two sessions to get through next week before they're eligible to be picked, so we'll make an assessment ... towards the end of next week," Kingsley said.

One positive out of Saturday's loss was the livewire performance of 20-year-old forward Phoenix Gothard.

He racked up carrier-best tallies of 19 disposals, eight contested possessions and two goals in just his third senior game.

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"I thought Phoenix was really lively," Kingsley said.

"Every time he was near the ball you could see his effort, you could see his speed, his intent, and then he finished more often than not.''

GWS and St Kilda are 1-2 for the season, with the Saints' next assignment a Saturday afternoon clash at Marvel with defending premiers Brisbane, who are coming off a bye.

Lions coach Chris Fagan was scouting the Saints at Engie Stadium, where the game was delayed for 50 minutes because of lightning.

"It gives you an insight to his mindset and the drive and the club that we're coming up against," Saints coach Ross Lyon said.

'We'll have to be on our mettle to really be able to compete against a back-to-back premier.

"They get a few back from suspension, so it's a really good challenge."