Humphrey cops two-match AFL ban, Toby Greene fined

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Gold Coast forward Bailey Humphrey has received a two-match ban for a dangerous tackle, but GWS captain Toby Greene is free to face Collingwood next Friday after escaping with a fine for a striking charge.

Humphrey slammed Richmond's Maurice Rioli to the turf in a slinging action on Saturday, with the incident graded as careless conduct, high impact and hight contact.

If Humphrey accepts the ban or is unable to overturn it, he'll miss three weeks of action given Gold Coast have a bye next round followed by games against Melbourne and Sydney.

Humphrey kicked four goals in the Opening Round win over Geelong, missed the victory over West Coast, and was restricted to 0.2 from 14 disposals in Saturday's 68-point triumph over Richmond.

Greene has sustained a $1500 fine, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea, for striking Marcus Windhager in Saturday's four-point loss to St Kilda.

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It is the 31st charge of Greene's 264-game career, but the fine means he is free to face Collingwood on Friday night.

Fremantle forward Patrick Voss was slapped with a $1500 fine, reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea, for his cry baby taunt against Melbourne's Harrison Petty.

The AFL put it under the 'Other Misconduct' category.