'Not minor': Port captain faces extended time out

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Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee faces a major disruption to his AFL season, with scans confirming he sustained a high-grade hamstring tendon rupture.

Rozee was hurt in Sunday's win over Essendon in a week of injury carnage across the competition.

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"It sort of went numb, my leg, and I couldn't walk on it," he said before having scans on Monday morning.

"I was hoping it was some sort of nerve thing, but once that wore off, it became a lot sorer and a bit more isolated.

"I'm not exactly sure of what it is, but I don't think it is going to be minor."

Connor Rozee is seen injured during Port Adelaide's Round 2 match against Essendon. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Port Adelaide confirmed later on Monday that Rozee would likely require surgery, with a timeline on his return to become clearer after consultation.

"The one positive is hopefully I get the second half of the season, if it's not a great result, which I am eyeing off at the moment," Rozee said.

Rozee was among a spate of big names to suffer hamstring injuries including Gold Coast's gun recruit Christian Petracca, Richmond stalwarts Tom Lynch and skipper Toby Nankervis, Adelaide signing Callum Ah Chee and St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti.

The Tigers have confirmed Lynch and Nankervis will be unavailable for at least the next month, with the latter facing some six to eight weeks out.

Ah Chee is on a similar timeline, while his Crows teammate Rory Laird (calf) faces only one or two weeks out and Josh Worrell (calf) will be tested this week.

Port Adelaide's Miles Bergman could play again as soon as round four despite his ankle sprain and bruised heel.

Essendon defender Mason Redman has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and is set for surgery that will keep him out of action for an extended period.

"It is a frustrating setback," Bombers football boss Daniel McPherson said.

"But 'Red' is as tough as they come and we know he will attack his rehab with his usual professionalism and commitment.

"We all look forward to seeing him back out there once he's fully recovered."