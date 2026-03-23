Suns to fight gun forward's ban, North defender cleared

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Gold Coast will challenge the two-match ban handed to young gun Bailey Humphrey for rough conduct, while North Melbourne defender Charlie Comben has had his match-day striking report thrown out.

Humphrey was charged over a sling tackle on Richmond's Maurice Rioli during the Suns' comfortable 68-point win on Saturday.

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The AFL match review officer (MRO) graded the incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick was quick to defend his player, telling reporters post-match that Humphrey should not have faced any sanction.

"No, I wouldn't have thought so. It should have been holding the ball," Hardwick said.

Gold Coast will contest Bailey Humphrey's tackle on Richmond's Maurice Rioli. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

As it stands, Humphrey is set to miss the Suns' clashes with Melbourne and Sydney after the bye in round three.

The Demons were among several Victorian clubs interested in recruiting Humphrey when he explored his options for a trade to his home state last year.

Humphrey met with Melbourne coach Steven King, but Gold Coast held the player to his contract, which runs until the end of 2028.

Already without Brownlow Medal winner Matt Rowell (finger), the Suns have lost gun recruit Christian Petracca (hamstring) for the Dees clash and will be desperate to clear Humphrey at the tribunal.

One thing in Humphrey's favour in the hearing will be the fact Rioli was not seriously hurt in the sling tackle.

"He was fine. He played out the game ... and he was one of our better contributors in the last quarter," Tigers coach Adem Yze said after the match.

Comben was reported on the spot for "striking'' West Coast young gun Harley Reid in North Melbourne's 17-point loss on Sunday.

The Kangaroos defender stood the mark as Eagle Elliot Yeo kicked a goal after the three-quarter time siren, before his clash with an oncoming Reid.

High contact was made by Comben, but the umpire's match-day report was thrown out by the MRO.

"Reid initially runs toward Yeo before abruptly changing his direction and turning toward Comben," the AFL said in a statement.

"Comben, in a stationary position, moves his arms up at body height to protect himself from the oncoming Reid.

"As Reid approaches with speed, Reid lowers his body and high contact is made to Reid.

"It was the view of the MRO that Comben's actions did not constitute a strike. No further action was taken."