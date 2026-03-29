AFL Round 4: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

Round 4 of the 2026 AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a blockbuster clash between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba, before a Good Friday double header.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

Gabba, 7:30pm [AEDT]

Team news: Both teams will be forced into changes for Thursday night's blockbuster. Collingwood captain Darcy Moore has a low-grade hamstring strain and an inflamed bursa and will mis up to four weeks, while veteran Scott Pendlebury sat out the second half of last week's win over the Giants due to Achilles soreness and is all but certain to miss, though the club is hopeful he will return shortly after. For the Lions, Noah Answerth (concussion) and Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) injuries mean Chris Fagan will need some defensive reinforcements, with Harris Andrews still having one week to serve through suspension.

ESPN tip: Lions by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.45, Magpies $2.75

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Marvel Stadium, 3:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Blues pair Zac Williams (ribs) and Harry Dean (back/hip) came off worse for wear after separate heavy collisions against the Demons on Sunday but it's unclear if they'll spend any time on the sidelines. Adam Saad and Nic Newman did get through the VFL unscathed and could come into consideration. For the Roos, ruckman Tristan Xerri has a date at the AFL Tribunal after wiping blood on Andrew McGrath, and could face suspension. Jack Darling looms as a likely inclusion after kicking three goals in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Blues by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $2.25, Blues $1.65

Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Jordan Dawson missed last Thursday's clash with calf tightness but the club was conservative to manage him off a six-day break, so he should return this week if he can get through training. Taylor Walker was also rested and is expected to take his place in the side, while Rory Laird (calf) will be touch-and-go.

ESPN tip: Crows by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.74, Dockers $2.10

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

MCG, 4:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Port Adelaide key defender Esava Ratugolea suffered a knee injury against the Eagles and failed to see out the game, but the extent of the damage is still unclear.

ESPN tip: Power by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $2.40, Power $1.57

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Optus Stadium, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Team news: Unfortunately for the Eagles, Elliot Yeo didn't feature in the second half of the side's upset win over the Power due to a groin concern, so it's appearing likely the veteran will at least miss this week. For the Swans, Isaac Heeney could make a comeback from a hamstring injury after missing the Round 2 match against Hawthorn before getting an extra week to recover after a bye.

ESPN tip: Swans by 44 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.00, Swans $1.25

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

MCG, 3:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Melbourne made a huge selection call for Sunday's win over Carlton, axing Trent Rivers who had previously played 81 consecutive games dating back to 2022, though Dees coach Steven King did admit he'd been dealing with "something physically". Do they mess with a winning team? They may be forced to after Changkuoth Jiath injured his calf against the Blues. Meanwhile, Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell could be a sneaky chance to return this week after missing the opening three matches with a finger injury, but Damien Hardwick will still be without Christian Petracca (hamstring) and Bailey Humphrey (suspension).

ESPN tip: Power by 20 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $3.20, Suns $1.35

Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm [AEDT]

Team news: Is another debut on the cards at the Bombers? The highly-touted Sullivan Robey has done his chances no harm with a four-goal, 22-disposal effort in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 68 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.01, Bombers $21.00

MCG, 3:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Hawks by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: TBA