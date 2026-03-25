Jagga Smith signs Carlton extension until end of 2030

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Rising Carlton midfielder Jagga Smith has inked a contract extension to remain in navy blue until at least the end of 2030.

Despite having played just two career games and with well over a year to run on his rookie deal, Smith pledged his allegiance to the club that drafted him with pick No. 3 in 2024.

"What we love about Jagga is his willingness to do whatever is asked of him during training or in a game," said Carlton's Head of List Management, Nick Austin. "A natural competitor, he is a player who has the ability to consistently win the ball, bring others into the game whilst also showcasing impressive leadership for such a young age.

"We had him held in high regard going into the draft and had a targeted approach to make him a Blue. Two years on, we are even more impressed with who he is as a player and a person - we are thrilled he has signed on with the club.

"With only two games under his belt, it's safe to say the best is yet to come with Jagga and we can't wait to see what he can produce in the navy blue."

Jagga Smith has penned an extension with the Blues through 2030. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Smith missed the entirety of his first year in the league after rupturing his ACL during preseason. He is the favourite this year to win the AFL's Rising Star award.

The 20-year-old ball magnet made an impressive debut in Opening Round against Sydney where he had 27 disposals. The following week against Richmond he amassed 32 disposals, 11 score involvements, five tackles, and three clearances

Smith becomes the third Blue to re-sign early in 2026, joining midfield partner Sam Walsh (2034) and long-time friend Cooper Lord (2029).