Expert tips, best tips for Round 4 of the AFL

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Who should you be tipping in Round 4 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round kicks off with a huge clash between Brisbane and Collingwood on Thursday night. Both sides are forced into making changes to their lineup with Darcy Moore, Noah Answerth, and Darcy Gardiner all sidelined by injuries, with Scott Pendlebury also set to miss off a short turnaround. With both sides in good form, it's set to be a cracker.

North Melbourne then hosts Carlton for the traditional Good Friday clash at Marvel Stadium and the stakes are high for both teams, with the Roos coming off a win over the Bombers but still needing to prove themselves, and the Blues looking to respond from an awful collapse against the Demons in Round 3. Following that clash is a Friday night contest between Adelaide and Fremantle at the Adelaide Oval, which shapes as a flip of the coin.

Easter weekend will end with the blockbuster Hawthorn-Geelong clash at the MCG on Monday.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 5

Season total: 19

Certainty and why: There's absolutely no chance Essendon is upsetting the Bulldogs.

Upset and why: I'm really not sure why the bookmakers have Carlton favoured over North...

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

North Melbourne vs. Carlton

Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

West Coast vs. Sydney

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Geelong

Matt Walsh

Last week: 5

Season total: 18

Certainty and why: Dogs over the Dons

Upset and why: Freo are outsiders to Adelaide but I think they'll win.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

North Melbourne vs. Carlton

Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

West Coast vs. Sydney

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Geelong

Jarryd Barca

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Last week: 5

Season total: 20

Certainty and why: Pretty hard to go past a well-rested Western Bulldogs side contending for a premiership against this current version of the Bombers.

Upset and why: I've tipped all the favourites this week but would wins to the Roos, Tigers, or Dockers surprise me? Not at all.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

North Melbourne vs. Carlton

Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

West Coast vs. Sydney

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Geelong

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 6

Season total: 18

Certainty and why: Bulldogs: This match is the most in-form team vs. arguable the most out of form team in the comp

Upset and why: Freo - they are starting to look like and play like one of the best team in the comps.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

North Melbourne vs. Carlton

Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

West Coast vs. Sydney

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Geelong