Why Giants will 'let the handbrake go' to beat Collingwood

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GWS playmaker Ryan Angwin says his teammates intend to let the handbrake go and run Collingwood off their feet as they seek to get their AFL campaign back on track.

The Giants have faltered over the last fortnight, beaten handsomely by the Western Bulldogs before falling short in a comeback against St Kilda.

It has left Adam Kingsley's men behind the eight-ball ahead of another huge test against the Magpies at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Ryan Angwin in action against the Saints. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Angwin acknowledged GWS had drifted from their trademark in recent outings, but said they took positives from last week's second half.

"We like to play with the handbrake off," Angwin told AAP.

"It's about playing with a bit more freedom and trying to get more speed on the ball and the game ... it's something that we've put in place for the last three or four years and it hasn't been that way for the past two weeks now.

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"We've got to get back to that and put it into place against Collingwood."

The Magpies have been bolstered by the inclusion of captain Darcy Moore and fellow key defender Jeremy Howe for the first time this season after both overcame injuries.

Craig McRae's men come off an early-season bye into a rare home game at the AFL-owned Docklands venue, with a parochial crowd set to welcome the Giants in the primetime slot.

"We embrace the travel aspect and we don't play many night games, so to get a Friday night against Collingwood is big for the club," Angwin said.

"As players, we absolutely love it, and they're a very good side so it'll be a great challenge.

"We need to get our system up and going, and what better time to do it."

Jack Buckley (concussion) is unavailable and Harry Rowston was dropped.

Kingsley flagged earlier this week that Aaron Cadman, Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford could all return from injuries, but none of the trio were selected.

Collingwood ruckman Oscar Steene will make his debut, with Wil Parker, Ed Allan and Jack Buller all dropped.