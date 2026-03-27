Nick Daicos shines, Pendlebury sore as Pies beat Giants

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The brilliant Nick Daicos has starred while Scott Pendlebury succumbed to achilles tightness as Collingwood's season burst to life with a 33-point win over a wounded and wasteful GWS.

The Magpies also survived injury scares to skipper Darcy Moore (hamstring) and Josh Daicos (shoulder) as a burst of five consecutive goals across the third and fourth quarters delivered a 13.9 (87) to 7.12 (54) victory at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

The Magpies move to 2-1 after a superb game by Nick Daicos, headlined by two crucial goals as Collingwood broke open the game in the third term, proved the difference.

Daicos also racked up 36 disposals and six clearances in a masterful display.

But Pendlebury was forced out of Friday night's game in the third quarter, putting him in doubt for Thursday's clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

It would also likely delay 428-gamer Pendlebury's bid to overtake Brent Harvey as the VFL/AFL games record holder.

Oscar Steene of the Magpies is congratulated by teammates after kicking a goal Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

GWS (1-3) were still without the likes of Sam Taylor, Aaron Cadman, Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford, but the absences were no excuse for their horrendous goal-kicking and some butchering of the ball going inside 50.

Collingwood's defence, bolstered by Moore and Jeremy Howe, were superb and brilliantly shut down Jesse Hogan, who went goalless, and Jake Stringer.

Moore, on return from a calf injury, pulled up sore in his right leg after kicking out of defence late in the opening quarter and went straight down to the rooms.

But he returned in the second term and played out the game.

Josh Daicos appeared to injure his left shoulder in a tackle in the first quarter but returned and played on, collecting 33 disposals, while Steele Sidebottom had 31.

Collingwood ruck debutant Oscar Steene (20 hitouts) proved an inspired selection, working over Giants ruckman Kieren Briggs athletically and taking a fantastic contested mark for his maiden AFL goal.

Tim Membrey snagged three goals in the opening quarter and finished with four for the match.

For GWS, Finn Callaghan (35 disposals), Clayton Oliver (37 disposals, 10 clearances) and Lachie Whitfield (39 disposals) had plenty of the ball, while Jayden Laverde worked hard down back.

GWS looked in trouble early when Membrey and Lachie Schultz quickly dobbed the opening two goals.

Then, GWS had their period of dominance - but couldn't make it count on the scoreboard.

Collingwood took their chances and led by 14 points at quarter-time.

GWS cut the deficit to nine at halftime and trailed by three early in the third quarter.

But Collingwood went up a gear in the third term, then put the foot down for an impressive victory.

GWS next have the bye.