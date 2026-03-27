Cyclone Treacy strikes as Dockers overpower Tigers

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Fremantle have shaken off a wayward start in slippery conditions to overpower a depleted Richmond, running out 60-point winners at Optus Stadium.

After trailing shortly before halftime of Saturday's clash, the Dockers finally clicked into gear and booted eight unanswered goals on the way to a 13.25 (103) to 6.7 (43) win.

Gun forward Josh Treacy booted 4.3 but could have had several more, reeling in 12 marks in a commanding performance.

Josh Treacy led the game with 12 marks. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The focal point of a stacked Dockers forward line, Treacy was well assisted by Jye Amiss (two goals) and Patrick Voss, while Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong were typically industrious in the midfield.

Richmond showed their rebuild is well and truly on track during an impressive first half, but couldn't stay with a Fremantle side gunning for an elusive premiership.

The Dockers booted five straight majors in the third quarter, with Shai Bolton proving the difference against his former team, driving repeat forward entries, including a sublime gather on the wing to set up an Amiss goal.

Another key weapon at Justin Longmuir's disposal, ruckman Luke Jackson, was also influential in the second half after going into the midfield and roaming forward, while Isaiah Dudley's pressure and tackling were outstanding.

Richmond were steamrolled after the long break, managing just one more goal for the game.

The rebuilding Tiger cubs had lost almost 600 games of combined experience with skipper Toby Nankervis and spearhead Tom Lynch suffering hamstring injuries and backman Nathan Broad (calf) also absent.

But the slippery conditions were made for Richmond's inside midfielders, led by acting skipper Tim Taranto, who racked up 16 disposals, seven tackles and two goals in an immense first half.

Powerful Richmond young gun Sam Lalor was among the best afield in the first half, while Steely Green slotted three goals.

At their best, the Dockers have been as potent as any team in the competition this season.

They piled on eight goals in the first quarter of their round-one defeat to Geelong, and their subsequent 48-point win over Melbourne included bursts of seven majors in the first and third terms.

But on Saturday they struggled to break the shackles early and largely wasted a glut of forward entries, with Amiss booting the only goal of the quarter at the 18-minute mark.

Biblical rainfall had been forecast as ex-Tropical Cyclone Narelle tracked south, with young Tigers forward Seth Campbell pictured jokingly sporting swimming goggles at Friday's training session in Perth.

The rain largely held off beyond sporadic showers, although both teams had forgettable moments with a slippery Sherrin.

The result leaves the rebuilding Tigers on an eight-game losing streak and one of two teams still winless this season.