North break Bombers hoodoo, key Roo facing MRO drama

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North Melbourne have beaten Essendon by 12 points to break a decade-long hoodoo, but an unsavoury incident involving Tristan Xerri could lead to the star ruckman spending time on the sidelines.

Xerri may be sent straight to the tribunal after appearing to wipe his blood on the face of Essendon skipper Andrew McGrath during a fiery clash that the Kangaroos won 12.9 (81) to 9.15 (69).

In a first half littered with missed kicks, dropped marks and poor decision- making for both teams, the bizarre incident was the major talking point at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Xerri clashed with a Bombers player midway through the second quarter, ending up with a bloody nose, before kicking a goal and wrestling McGrath.

Tristan Xerri wipes blood from his nose onto Andrew McGrath. Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

The ruckman appeared to reach for his nose twice, then wiped his hand on McGrath's cheek.

Collingwood champion Nathan Buckley was suspended for one match for a similar incident in 2002, when he wiped his blood on Cameron Ling's jumper.

Outside of the Xerri incident, there was plenty to like for North Melbourne, who led at every change and looked the stronger side throughout.

Prime movers Luke Davies-Uniacke, Harry Sheezel and Colby McKercher were prolific through the midfield, while veteran Luke Parker continued his strong form in the back half.

The Bombers' recent run of poor fortune continued, with warning signs evident from the first term.

At one end, Sam Durham allowed the first of Zane Duursma's three first-half goals to sail through, giving up on the play while waiting for a holding-the-ball free kick that was never paid.

At the other, Saad El-Hawli found himself in a goal-line tangle with Luke Parker, with a goal going begging as the ball deflected off Parker's head for a behind.

A Nate Caddy set shot from a tight angle outside 50 put the Bombers in front early in the second term, but the lead was short-lived.

While Essendon's intensity and defensive system looked to have improved following back-to-back 10-goal losses in their opening two games, North Melbourne were still able to transition the ball from defence to attack with ease.

The Kangaroos kicked away to lead by 36 points at the final change, and while Essendon rallied in the last quarter to peg back the margin, they never looked like winning.

The victory was North Melbourne's first win over Essendon since 2016, with the Bombers winning the previous 12 matches between the two clubs.

The loss marks Essendon's 16th consecutive loss, and will do little to ease pressure on embattled coach Brad Scott

The Bombers have not won a game since the Dreamtime at the 'G match against Richmond in round 11 last season.

With an Easter Sunday clash with the undefeated Western Bulldogs looming, Essendon look likely to extend their current losing streak to 17, tying a club record set in 2016.