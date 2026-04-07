AFL Round 5: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

On Red Time, Mason Cox praises teammate Josh Treacy and explains what currently sets him apart from the other full forwards in the league. (1:15)

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Round 5 of the 2026 AFL season is Gather Round, and it all kicks off on Thursday night with a clash between the Crows and Blues at Adelaide Oval.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm [AEDT]

Team news: Adelaide key forward Darcy Fogarty will miss Thursday night's clash due to a back injury, which also saw him withdrawn from the side's Round 4 loss to Fremantle. "Fog' is going to be another week," Matthew Nicks said on Tuesday. "He won't be right by Thursday." The Crows will however regain Isaac Cumming from illness. Meanwhile, Carlton coach Michael has flagged multiple changes. The Blues will be without Jacob Weitering as well as young defender Harry Dean (both concussion), while the club will challenge Will Hayward's one-game ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

ESPN tip: Crows by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.14, Blues $5.50

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm [AEDT]

Team news: The Dockers have officially put a line through the returns of Hayden Young and Michael Frederick for this week. For the Pies, Nick Daicos (calf) and Scott Pendlebury (Achilles soreness) are expected to be available, while strong VFL performances could have Jack Buller, Charlie West, and Angus Anderson in the mix.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $2.45, Dockers $1.55

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Barossa Park, 12:35pm [AEDT]

Team news: Brisbane's depleted backline will receive a huge boost this week with Harris Andrews available to return after serving his three-match ban. For the Roos, there'll be a watch on young gun Finn O'Sullivan who hurt his jaw in the Good Friday clash and could spend some time on the sidelines.

ESPN tip: Lions by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $5.00, Lions $1.16

Adelaide Oval, 1:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Scans have cleared Essendon's Zach Reid of any damage after the key defender sat out the final term of the loss to the Dogs due to a hamstring concern.

ESPN tip: Demons by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $4.20, Demons $1.22

Norwood Oval, 4:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Malcolm Rosas (calf) was a late withdrawal from the Swans' win over West Coast last week, so there'll be a watch on him heading into the clash against Gold Coast. The Suns will remain without Christian Petracca, Bailey Humphrey, and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, but if Damien Hardwick elects to make changes after the shock defeat to Melbourne, Alex Davies (22 disposals, seven tackles, five clearances, and one goal) couldn't have done much more in the VFL after being dropped from the senior team.

ESPN tip: Suns by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.80, Suns $2.00

Adelaide Oval, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Team news: Hawthorn remain confident both James Sicily (shoulder) and Jack Gunston (hamstring) will suit up this week, but they'll need to get through scans, and training, unscathed. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Tim English (MCL), Ed Richards (knee), and Artie Jones (hamstring) will all miss this week's clash.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.63, Bulldogs $2.30

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SUNDAY, APRIL 12

Norwood Oval, 12:30pm [AEDT]

Team news: Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield will eye his return from a calf injury against West Coast but appears no guarantee to feature. James Worpel has put his hand up for selection with 24 disposals, seven clearances, and six tackles in a strong VFL win against Werribee. Tyson Stengle is also back at the club and should feature at some level in the next month.

ESPN tip: Cats by 53 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.10, Eagles $7.00

Barossa Park, 3:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: A bye week has given Toby Bedford, Jack Buckley, Aaron Cadman, and Brent Daniels extra time to recover as the Giants look for some reinforcements this week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 37 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.14 Tigers $5.50

Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Saints by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $2.25, Saints $1.63