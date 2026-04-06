Expert tips, best tips for Round 5 of the AFL

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Who should you be tipping in Round 5 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Gather Round begins at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night where Adelaide hosts the struggling Carlton. Both teams are 1-3 after four matches, but the Crows have never lost to the Blues at this venue.

On Friday, Collingwood is looking to respond to its horrific defeat in Brisbane last week, but the task doesn't get much tougher than facing yet another premiership contender in Fremantle who are flying this campaign.

On Saturday, the Demons are hunting a fourth win of the season when they face the Bombers, the Swans and Suns lock horns at Norwood Oval, and Hawthorn face the Western Bulldogs in a Saturday night blockbuster.

We'd like to say the round ends with a bang, but Geelong vs. West Coast, GWS vs. Richmond, and Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda as the Sunday slate isn't really doing it for us...

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 6

Season total: 25

Certainty and why: Despite making some noticeable strides, the Eagles proved last week they remain miles off the pace of the top teams. Cats easily.

Upset and why: At the time of writing, the Swans are a slight outsider. I'm not so sure this will remain the case until the weekend.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Fremantle

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane

Essendon vs. Melbourne

Sydney vs. Gold Coast

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

Geelong vs. West Coast

GWS vs. Richmond

Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda

Matt Walsh

Last week: 7

Season total: 25

Certainty and why: No bigger certainty than Adelaide beating Carlton at AO. Carlton has been horrific there.

Upset and why: It's a 50-50 game, but I have a feeling the Swans will knock over the Suns.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Fremantle

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane

Essendon vs. Melbourne

Sydney vs. Gold Coast

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

Geelong vs. West Coast

GWS vs. Richmond

Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 25

Certainty and why: Boring, but the Cats aren't losing to West Coast.

Upset and why: The Swans are flying but I'm willing to back the Suns. No way they'll be that flat two weeks in a row, they should respond viciously after a deserved spray from Dimma.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Fremantle

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane

Essendon vs. Melbourne

Sydney vs. Gold Coast

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

Geelong vs. West Coast

GWS vs. Richmond

Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 6

Season total: 24

Certainty and why: Adelaide will get a big home win to open Gather Round, and it could prove to be the perfect way to a kick start their season.

Upset and why: North are a chance to be honest, they took the Lions to a draw last season and could be a surprise packet again this week.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Fremantle

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane

Essendon vs. Melbourne

Sydney vs. Gold Coast

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

Geelong vs. West Coast

GWS vs. Richmond

Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda